India would become the third largest economy in next 5 years, says Rajnath Singh

Published: May 7, 2019 4:28:54 PM

He also claimed that the BJP government elevated 7.5 crore families from poverty line during its tenure.

Polling for the Godda Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 12.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday claimed that in the next five years India would become the third largest economy. “In the next five years India will become the third largest economy. Our government has been able to instill belief in the minds of the people by implementing developmental works. That is the way this government functions,” the senior BJP leader said. Addressing an election rally at Pathargama block under Godda Lok Sabha constituency, Singh claimed that in the last four years the government had provided pucca dwellings to 1.3 crore people in the country and in the next five to seven years there would not be a single family below the poverty line.

He also claimed that the BJP government elevated 7.5 crore families from poverty line during its tenure. Singh said that only 12 crore gas cylinders had been provided before 2014 while in the last four years the BJP government had given the facility to 13 crore people, increased road construction work from 5/6 km road per day to 30/32 km road work per day now.

Appealing to to the people to vote for BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, who is seeking re-election from Godda, Singh said Dubey had raised problems related to his constituency in the Lok Sabha and his initiatives had led to several developmental schemes being taken up in the constituency. Polling for the Godda Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 12. The main fight is between Dubey and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate Pradip Yadav, backed by the opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

