India, World Bank sign whopping USD 200 million loan deal for national nutrition mission

The World Bank will provide a USD 200 million loan to help the government achieve its goal of reducing stunting in children 0-6 years of age from 38.4 per cent to 25 per cent by the year 2022, a finance ministry statement said today. “The Government of India signed a loan deal worth USD 200 million with the World Bank today for the National Nutrition Mission (POSHAN Abhiyaan),” it said. The POSHAN Abhiyaan, an overarching scheme for holistic nourishment, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year at Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

A large component of POSHAN Abhiyaan involves gradual scaling-up of the interventions supported by the ongoing World Bank assisted Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Systems Strengthening and Nutrition Improvement Project (ISSNIP) to all districts in the country over a 3-year period. “The loan approved today will support the first phase scale up to 315 districts across all states and union territories (UTs),” the ministry said.

With a focus on improving the coverage and quality of ICDS nutrition services to pregnant and lactating women and children under 3 years of age, the project will include investments in improving the skills and capacities of ICDS staff and community nutrition workers. It also include instituting mechanisms of community mobilisation and behaviour change communication, strengthening systems of citizen engagement and grievance redress and establishing mobile technology based tools for improved monitoring and management of services during the critical 1,000 day window for nutrition impact.

The ministry further said the project will additionally ensure convergence of all nutrition related schemes and provide performance based incentives to states and community nutrition and health workers, facilitating a focus on results.