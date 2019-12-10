‘India wins yet again’: PM Modi’s tweet on Lok Sabha polls victory crowned ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019

PM Narendra Modi gestures towards his supporters after the election results at BJP headquarter in New Delhi on May 23, 2019. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again won recognition for being active and popular on social media. PM Modi’s “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landslide victory in the 2019 General elections is the most liked and retweeted tweet of the year, Twitter said on Tuesday.

Declared as India’s “Golden Tweet of 2019”, the post has got more than 421,000 likes and 117,400 retweets at the time of writing. In his post, PM Modi said India had “won again” and “together we will build a strong and inclusive India”.

The tweet was posted by PM Modi at 2.42 pm on May 23, 2019 — shortly after trends revealed a landslide for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — and reads: “सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत. Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat.”

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Top politicians

In terms of male politicians, the prime minister remained at the top spot in the category ‘Top politics handle in India – Male’. The category essentially includes the names of the most tweeted about male political leaders in the country. As many as seven politicians from BJP made it to the top list, leaders from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party managed to find a place.

(Source: Twitter India)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came at second place, followed by Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal, Yogi Adityanath, Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Akhilesh Yadav, Gautam Gambhir and Nitin Gadkari.

BJP leader Smriti Irani, who won from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2019 General elections, emerged as the most mentioned female politician on Twitter. As compared to male politicians, the list of women leaders comprised of names from as many as 7 political parties.

(Source: Twitter India)

Irani is followed by Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, late senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mamata Banerjee, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Alka Lamba, Mayawati, Mehbooba Mufti and Atishi.

Top Hashtags on Twitter

Politics hogged much of the limelight as the year witnessed the biggest festival of democracy in the form of Lok Sabha polls. Among hashtags, #loksabhaelections2019 emerged as the most tweeted about hashtags. Other top hashtags are: #chandrayaan2, #cwc19, #pulwama, #article370, #bigil, #diwali, #avengersendgame, #ayodhyaverdict, #eidmubarak.