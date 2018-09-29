India willing to help Nepal in education sector, says official

India is willing to help Nepal in the field of education and has been providing annually around 3,000 scholarships to the Nepalese students, a top Indian official said. (Reuters)

India is willing to help Nepal in the field of education and has been providing annually around 3,000 scholarships to the Nepalese students, a top Indian official said here Saturday.

Indian Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission Ajay Kumar made his remarks at an event held to observe the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic speech delivered at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893.

“India has been providing annually around 3,000 scholarships to Nepalese students. India wants to help Nepal in the area of education,” Kumar said.

Former Nepalese representative to the United Nations Jayaraj Acharya who attended the event highlighted Vivekananda’s contribution to education.

“Vivekananda had introduced the Vedic philosophy of India to the western society through his historic address to the World Religious Congress in Chicago, USA,” said Swami Bodhasarananda of Ramakrishna Mission Bellor Math, India.