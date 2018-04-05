India will not accept project that violates its sovereignty: MEA on China’s OBOR

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also noted that India’s position on OBOR/BRI was “clear and there is no change.

India today rejected reports alluding a possible cooperation with China on Beijing’s mega ‘One Belt One Road’ (OBOR) venture, asserting that no country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also noted that India’s position on OBOR/BRI was “clear and there is no change.” “The so-called ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’ violates India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. No country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Kumar said.

India is of a firm belief that connectivity initiatives must be based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency and equality, and must be pursued in a manner that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity, the spokesperson said.

His comments came in response to media reports that New Delhi may refrain from opposing BRI in a blanket fashion for the time being and limit its opposition to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that violates India’s sovereignty ahead of the SCO Summit, to be hosted by China in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be attending the summit along with leaders of other member countries.