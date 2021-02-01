India will deploy all its resources to punish terror attack perpetrators: PM Modi to Benjamin Netanyahu

In his conversation with Netanyahu over phone, Modi assured him that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, a PMO statement.
The two leaders also briefed each other about the progress in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries, and discussed possibilities of further collaboration in this area. (File image)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to convey his strong condemnation of the terror attack near the Israeli Embassy here on January 29 and asserted that India will deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.
