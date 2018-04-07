India will continue to contribute towards Nepal’s development, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal PM Khadga Prasad Oli. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in New Delhi after inaugurating India – Nepal petroleum products pipeline, said that India will continue to contribute towards Nepal’s development. “There is a long history of India’s contribution towards Nepal’s development, I have assured PM Oli that this will continue in future,” PM Narendra Modi said in his joint statement with Nepal PM KP Oli. PM Modi added that the two nations will look to improve waterways and railways.

“We aim at improving waterways & railways with Nepal. Today we reviewed the progress in various such connectivity projects,” he said, while adding that India is also committed to stopping misuse of our open borders.

“We have strong relations when it comes to the aspect of security and are committed towards stopping misuse of our open borders,” he added.

PM Narendra Modi also announced that India and Nepal have agreed to work towards a new railway line to connect Kathmandu (Nepal) with India.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli said that both the countries have a lot of other things to offer each other. “Nepal attaches great importance to its relations with India, our countries enjoy age old historical ties & have many things to offer to each other,” he said.

Oli said that he has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a visit Nepal at the earliest. “I invited PM Modi to pay a visit to Nepal at the earliest convenient time, I am hopeful that the visit will take place soon,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held discussions with his Nepalese counterpart K P Oli to deepen bilateral ties between the two neighbours. The two leaders are believed to have discussed an entire gamut of issues concerning their bilateral ties.

“Strengthening the special and people-centric partnership based on historical and cultural context. PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks continuing the long-standing tradition of high-level visits,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.