India Weather Update: ‘Red’ alert in 2 Maharashtra districts, NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat as IMD predicts heavy rains

Heavy rain alert has been sounded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for several states till July 21 as a new phase of the southwest monsoon is expected to begin this week.

Maharashtra

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Wednesday and the IMD has issued an ‘Orange’ alert today for several parts of Maharashtra. Many districts in Maharashtra have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges today in view of heavy rains.

Also Read: India Weather Update: More rains likely in Himachal, IMD issues alert for multiple states

A ‘red’ alert has been issued for Palghar and Raigad districts and an ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri.

VIDEO | Rainfall lashes parts of Mumbai as IMD issues orange alert for several areas of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/BDWx1DhZGF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2023

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The authorities have announced the closure of the new track to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine and suspension of the chopper service to the shrine in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, Deputy commissioner of Ramban has announced a blockade at certain places of NH-44 due to mud slush and shooting stones. The officials have issued an advisory to avoid travelling till further notice.

Also Read: Yamuna rises in Delhi again, continues to flow above danger mark

Gujarat

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat on July 19 and 20.

NDRF teams have been deployed in several parts of the state including Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad and Rajkot due to expected heavy rainfall.

Assam

Assam continues to witness flood situation in several areas of Sivasagar, due to rise in water level of Disand and Dikhow rivers.

Authorities have deployed NDRF and SDRF teams to rescue people from affected areas.



#WATCH | Assam: Flood situation in several areas of Sivasagar, due to rise in water level of Disang & Dikhow rivers. NDRF & SDRF team rescue people from affected areas. pic.twitter.com/Q2ozc8HzwX — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Delhi

As the flood situation in Delhi improved on Tuesday with some roads including the road near to Red-fort opened for vehicular movement.

#WATCH | Delhi: Yamuna's water level crossed the danger mark, recorded at 205.50 meters at 9 am today.



(Drone visuals from Mayur Vihar) pic.twitter.com/YyK0IB7CDj — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

At 9 am, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 205.60 metres crossing the danger mark.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each for flood-affected families on Sunday.