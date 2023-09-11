India Weather Update: Rainfall predicted in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, MP and other states – Check forecast

IMD Weather update: Several parts of India, including the national capital, received heavy rainfall over the weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted possible active monsoon conditions over several parts of the country till September 14.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall activity is likely over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh today and over northeast India during the next three to four days. The meteorological department has also predicted an increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Odisha and Chhattisgarh from September 12.

The Met Office also informed that there is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in some parts of Kerala today.

More rainfall expected in Delhi

According to the Met department, a few locations in Delhi-NCR are expected to have light rain on Monday morning. IMD’s seven-day weekly forecast predicts that the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 34°C and 24°C, respectively, on Monday.

Heavy rains were recorded in parts of the national capital along with Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad on Saturday and Sunday.

IMD forecasts more downpour for 2-3 days in Rajasthan

According to IMD light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Rajasthan for the next few days. A weather official said that rainfall would continue in some parts of Bharatpur, Kota and Jaipur divisions on Monday, adding that rain is possible at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan on September 12 and 13.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at some places in Dholpur and Banswara districts in the last 24 hours. A maximum rainfall of 23 cm has been recorded in Dholpur. Apart from this, light to moderate rain has been recorded in several parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions,” the Met department said.

Heat spell in Kashmir

While the rest of the country is experiencing a wet spell, the north-most part of India – Kashmir is witnessing high temperatures. On Sunday, Srinagar recorded its hottest day in September since 2005.

According to the data shared by IMD, Srinagar on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius, which was 4.7 notches above normal. The meterologocal department highlighted that this is the highest maximum temperature recorded in the city in the month of September since 2005.

Rains expected to intensify in Kerala

Rains are expected to intensify in Kerala today due to the cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, IMD said. The Met Office also added that moderate or medium rainfall is expected to continue in the state for the next five days in view of the cyclonic circulations. These cyclonic circulations will also likely form over the Bay of Bengal on September 12. Moreover, IMD has issued yellow alert for several districts in the state.

Rainfall expected across India

East India can expect a series of weather phenomena in the coming days. From September 10-13, parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and West Bengal are likely to experience widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall.

In the southern region of India, Kerala and Mahe are anticipated to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall today. Coastal Andhra Pradesh will also experience similar conditions from 10-14, while Telangana is likely to see these patterns on September 10-14.

Central India is poised for its share of precipitation. Madhya Pradesh can expect light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning today. Chhattisgarh will follow suit on September 13-14, and Vidarbha on September 14.

Moving to the northeast, Assam & Meghalaya will experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. Downpour is also likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura between September 10-14 and over Arunachal Pradesh today.