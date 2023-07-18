India Weather Update: More rains likely in Himachal, IMD issues alert for multiple states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alerts for several states till July 21 as another active phase of the southwest monsoon is expected to begin this week.

The department has forecast heavy to very heavy with extreme rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra and Odisha during the next five days and over Gujarat from July 19.

Himachal Pradesh

Flood-hit Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during the next three days, the IMD said.

Uttarakhand

Several parts of Uttarakhand are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. IMD Uttarakhand has issued an orange alert for the Kumaon region and a yellow alert for the Garhwal region.

#WATCH | Dehradun: "…Today many places of Uttarakhand are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. We've issued an orange alert for the Kumaon region and a yellow alert for the Garhwal region…," says Vikram Singh, Director of Meteorological Department, Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/RToGhQNTQ8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2023

Gujarat

The north-west state of Gujarat is expected to witness heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall on July 19 and 20. The IMD has issued orange alerts in several parts of the state.

⚠️Orange Alerts ⚠️ Rainfall activity to increase in Gujarat state from 18th July

with Heavy to Very heavy with Extremely heavy rainfall on 19th & 20th July.



Stay safe!#WeatherAlert #HeavyRainfallAlert #Monsoon2023 @moesgoi @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/m6mEJEI0SY — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 17, 2023

Central India

The states of Konkan, Goa and Central Maharashtra are likely to experience very heavy rainfall for the next 5 days with heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall on July 19.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area has developed while another cyclonic circulation will develop on Tuesday. This is expected to bring good rainfall and may cover the rain deficiency over the central and peninsular region, the IMD said.