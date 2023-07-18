scorecardresearch
India Weather Update: More rains likely in Himachal, IMD issues alert for multiple states

The department has forecast heavy to very heavy with extreme rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra and Odisha during the next five days and over Gujarat from July 19.

Written by India News Desk
IMD| Himachal Pradesh
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in multiple states. (File Photo/ Aqil Khan)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alerts for several states till July 21 as another active phase of the southwest monsoon is expected to begin this week.

The department has forecast heavy to very heavy with extreme rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra and Odisha during the next five days and over Gujarat from July 19. 

Also Read: Uttarakhand on alert as Ganga breaches danger mark, more showers in store

Also Read

Himachal Pradesh

Flood-hit Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during the next three days, the IMD said. 

Uttarakhand 

Several parts of Uttarakhand are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. IMD Uttarakhand has issued an orange alert for the Kumaon region and a yellow alert for the Garhwal region.

Gujarat

The north-west state of Gujarat is expected to witness heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall on July 19 and 20. The IMD has issued orange alerts in several parts of the state.

Also Read: Delhi govt to set up special camps for Aadhaar, other docs washed away in floods

Central India

The states of Konkan, Goa and Central Maharashtra are likely to experience very heavy rainfall for the next 5 days with heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall on July 19.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area has developed while another cyclonic circulation will develop on Tuesday. This is expected to bring good rainfall and may cover the rain deficiency over the central and peninsular region, the IMD said.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 10:35 IST

