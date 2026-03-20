A fresh spell of unsettled weather is expected to affect multiple regions of the country from March 20, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting widespread thunderstorms, lightning, rainfall, and gusty winds. As per IMD, scattered thunderstorm activity is likely to persist over the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India till March 20, whereas central and eastern parts of the country may continue to witness similar conditions till March 22. The weather bulletin also indicates that the combined impact of large-scale thunderstorm activity and successive western disturbances will keep day temperatures at normal to below-normal levels over the next week. Notably, no major heatwave conditions are expected across the country during this period, offering temporary relief from rising temperatures.

Delhi-NCR Weather update

In the national capital, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky on March 20, along with spells of light showers, thunderstorms, and lightning. Strong surface winds ranging between 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are expected during the day. The forecast also suggests one or two spells of light to moderate rainfall from the forenoon to evening hours. In terms of temperature, Delhi is expected to record a maximum of 23-25 degrees Celsius and a minimum between 16-18 degrees Celsius. As per RWFC New Delhi, light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely across the entire Delhi-NCR region. A yellow alert has also been issued.

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to light rain showers pic.twitter.com/ngxQKu3Yva — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2026

Bengaluru to witness light rain and thunderstorms

Light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to take place over Bengaluru on March 20. Gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph may also occur.

Mumbai Weather Update

Mumbai is expected to remain mostly clear on March 20 with no major rainfall activity. Day temperatures may vary around 33 degrees Celsius, whereas nights are likely to stay mild near 22 degrees Celsius.

Shimla, Mandi and Sirmaur are on alert as rain, snow and storms intensify

In the hill states, particularly Himachal Pradesh, the weather situation is likely to remain intense. According to the Met Department, an orange alert has been issued for March 20 in districts including Shimal, Sirmaur, and Mandi, warning of heavy rain, snowfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 kmph. The wet spell in the region is forecast to prevail till March 25, accompanied by continued western disturbance activity. Snowfall has already been recorded in higher reaches, whereas lower and mid-hill areas have experienced intermittent rain.

West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, UP, Jharkhand brace for rain, hail and gusty winds

Elsewhere across the country, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on March 20, along with hailstorm activity in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar. Gusty winds are expected across several regions, including central and eastern India. Parts of South Peninsular India, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana may see scattered rain and thunderstorms.