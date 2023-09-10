The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for Bharat Mandapam, the venue where G20 Summit 2023 is taking place. It has predicted a cloudy sky with the possibility of a spell of very light to light rainfall in the morning and forenoon hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. The maximum humidity is likely to be between 85 to 95 per cent.

The Met Office has installed an additional Automatic Weather System (AWS) near the venue of the global summit to provide real time live weather data such as – Air Temperature, Humidity, Wind Speed and Direction and Rainfall.

The rainfall is also taking place in other parts of the country such as East and West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana etc. The highest maximum temperature over the northwestern part of the country has been observed in Rajasthan’s Phalodi at 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh weather update:-

The Regional Met Office has predicted oa light to moderate rainfall at few places in the districts of Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur. Light rainfall with thunder is likely to be witnessed in the districts of Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi, Chamba and Kullu. In Shimla, the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be 25 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

Cyclonic circulation:-

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted a formation of a fresh cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal around September 12, 2023.

Warning for fishermen:-

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata has issued a warning for the fishermen. It has asked them not to venture into the sea from September 11th to 13th. “Due to strong monsoon current over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea with wind speed exceeding 45 kmph and sea conditions becoming rough over the area, Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from 11-09-2023 to 13-09-2023,” the statement reads.