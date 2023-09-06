scorecardresearch
India Weather update: IMD issues active monsoon conditions to prevail over several parts of the country – All details here

Written by FE Online
New Delhi
Motorists ride through a water logged street during rain in Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department has issued an advisory of an active monsoon conditions to continue over several parts of the country including north peninsular, central and adjoining East India for the next five days. In the next 24 hours, several parts of Kerala, Odisha, Gangetic WestBengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells, reports Skymet. 

It also predicted a scattered light to moderate rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, east and Central Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Sub Himalayan WestBengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and western part of Himalayas. “Light rain is possible over western parts of Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, South Gujarat, and Northeast India,” Skymet tweeted.  

Rainfall witnessed in several states on September 5

In the last 24 hours, Odisha’s Belaguntha has received the highest rainfall of 14 cm followed by Amgachia of West Bengal (12 cm), Golaghat of Assam (11 cm), Bobbili of  Coastal Andhra Pradesh (9 cm) and Sukma of Chhattisgarh (9 cm).

Shimla receives first spell of snowfall:-

The higher reaches of Dhauladhar in Kangra and Baralacha connecting Lahaul and Ladhak witnessed the season’s first spell of snowfall on Tuesday. Due to this, the temperature dropped slightly in the hill stations of Dharamshala and Manali. The Met office has forecasted light to moderate rains at isolated places in low and middle hills till September 11.

IMD

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 07:42 IST

