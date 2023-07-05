The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across various parts of the country in the coming days. The IMD has placed several regions under a ‘yellow alert’ for the next three days, urging people to stay cautious and be prepared for potential weather-related disruptions. The monsoon season has unleashed its full force, leading to intense and severe rainfall in major cities, resulting in waterlogging and unfortunate incidents that have claimed lives.

According to the IMD’s latest forecast on July 4, a persistent spell of heavy rainfall is expected to continue over south Peninsular India and north Maharashtra until July 6, with Gujarat experiencing similar conditions until July 8. The central weather agency has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, as well as the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra in the next five days.

The IMD has further highlighted the possibility of isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan & Goa and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 5 and 6, with Gujarat also likely to witness such intense downpours on July 7.

Fresh spell of rain in Delhi

In Delhi, a fresh spell of rain occurred on Tuesday, and the Meteorological Office expects cloudy weather with occasional showers to persist over the next six to seven days. The inclement weather conditions led to the diversion of three planes to Amritsar and Lucknow from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.



Authorities are advising caution as moderate rainfall is anticipated on Wednesday, which may cause flooding in low-lying areas and result in traffic congestion along major routes. The temperature is expected to range between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the regional IMD office in Mumbai has issued a “yellow alert” for the next three days, indicating the likelihood of high to extremely heavy rainfall in certain isolated areas. Despite rains slowing down traffic in various places, Mumbai’s lifeline, the local trains, operated smoothly on both the Central Railway and Western Railway sectors on Tuesday.

The city and its suburbs, including Sion, Matunga Kurla, Chembur, Andheri, and Parel, experienced moderate to heavy rainfall since Monday night. Authorities have reported no significant waterlogging incidents so far.

Orange alert for Kerala, heavy rainfall likely in other regions

The IMD has revised its rain alert for Kerala, now issuing an orange alert in 12 districts and a yellow alert in two districts. The weather agency’s latest forecast also predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy falls, at isolated places over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.

Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe.

Various other regions, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, and Rayalaseema, are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Furthermore, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as well as lightning over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of the southern states.