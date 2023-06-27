India Weather News Live Updates: Over 300 roads in Himachal Pradesh have been blocked amid incessant rains, as per the Public Works Department minister. On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours in the state. A rain warning has also been issued for Sirmaur, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Mandi, Kangra and some parts of the Kullu district for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra has been halted due to bad weather en route to Kedarnath and Badrinath, informed Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. “Snowfall, rains and landslides have occurred at various places and traffic has been disrupted due to the same. We appeal to travellers coming for Char Dham Yatra to continue their journey once the weather clears up,” Dhami was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Live Updates

11:29 (IST) 27 Jun 2023 Heavy rainfall in Ghaziabad causes waterlogging Heavy rainfall in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, caused waterlogging in several parts of the city on Tuesday. https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1673536308315078657 10:57 (IST) 27 Jun 2023 Assam’s Dibrugarh receives heavy showers | Watch https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1673531207265685505 10:56 (IST) 27 Jun 2023 Monsoon updates: Rain lashes parts of Pune Heavy rain lashed parts of Pune in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning. The Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in isolated parts of Maharashtra on June 27. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1673536789410373633 10:36 (IST) 27 Jun 2023 Weather news: IMD issues alert for heavy rains in most parts of country “Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over East-central, Northwest & West India over the next 4-5 days and the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of the Western Himalayan Region today, June 26,” the IMD said. 10:35 (IST) 27 Jun 2023 Char Dham Yatra halted due to bad weather The Char Dham Yatra has been halted due to bad weather en route to Kedarnath and Badrinath, informed Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. “Snowfall, rains and landslides have occurred at various places and traffic has been disrupted due to the same. We appeal to travellers coming for Char Dham Yatra to continue their journey once the weather clears up,” he was quoted saying by news agency ANI.