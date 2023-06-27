scorecardresearch
India Weather Live Updates: Over 300 roads blocked in Himachal, bad weather halts Char Dham Yatra

As per the IMD’s latest forecast, conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab during next 2 days. Read the latest weather updates here.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
India Weather Today Live
Kullu: A view of swollen Beas River after heavy rainfall, in Kullu on Monday. (PTI photo)
India Weather News Live Updates: Over 300 roads in Himachal Pradesh have been blocked amid incessant rains, as per the Public Works Department minister. On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours in the state. A rain warning has also been issued for Sirmaur, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Mandi, Kangra and some parts of the Kullu district for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra has been halted due to bad weather en route to Kedarnath and Badrinath, informed Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. “Snowfall, rains and landslides have occurred at various places and traffic has been disrupted due to the same. We appeal to travellers coming for Char Dham Yatra to continue their journey once the weather clears up,” Dhami was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

India Weather Live Updates: Heavy rains trigger landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir disrupting the traffic. Tune in to Financial Express for more monsoon updates and weather forecast.

10:56 (IST) 27 Jun 2023
Monsoon updates: Rain lashes parts of Pune

Heavy rain lashed parts of Pune in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning. The Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in isolated parts of Maharashtra on June 27.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1673536789410373633

10:36 (IST) 27 Jun 2023
Weather news: IMD issues alert for heavy rains in most parts of country

“Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over East-central, Northwest & West India over the next 4-5 days and the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of the Western Himalayan Region today, June 26,” the IMD said.

10:35 (IST) 27 Jun 2023
Char Dham Yatra halted due to bad weather

The Char Dham Yatra has been halted due to bad weather en route to Kedarnath and Badrinath, informed Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“Snowfall, rains and landslides have occurred at various places and traffic has been disrupted due to the same. We appeal to travellers coming for Char Dham Yatra to continue their journey once the weather clears up,” he was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

As per the IMD’s latest forecast, conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab during next 2 days. Meanwhile, weather office in Delhi has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers in the city, news agency ANI reported.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 10:24 IST

