India Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rains pound parts of Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR sees drop in mercury after early morning showers

India Weather Live Updates: As the monsoon has made its arrival with full throttle in most parts of the country, several states are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till the end of the weekend. In the past few days, torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, triggering landslides and flashfloods and throwing normal lives out of the gear. The authorities have temporarily halted the Char Dham Yatra owing to the weather conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on Thursday. Light or moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana during the next two days.
India Monsoon Live Updates: Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over North, central and Northwest India during next three days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain over Delhi, NCR and adjoining areas. Light intensity rain or drizzle will likely occurLight-intensity over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) Nadbai (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.
Rains pounded Thane, Palghar district of Maharashtra leading to waterlogging in many areas. Two persons have been swept away in swollen water bodies in the last two days, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.
Data furnished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday shows that Mumbai's water stock level in all seven lakes rose to 8.94 per cent. Mumbai has witnessed heavy downpour over the past 24 hours, with the IMD's Santacruz observatory recording 122 mm or rainfall and the coastal Colaba observatory recording 148 mm of rain. The heavy showers have also recharged the lake water levels.
Heavy rains pounded Thane and neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday, resulting in waterlogging in many areas. A number of trees were also uprooted due to strong winds, officials said on Thursday. (PTI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further advancement of Southwest monsoon into remaining parts of the country such as Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during the next two days.
The southwest monsoon is late this year – but that is not a reason to worry. Regional variations in rainfall, extreme rainfall events, and the developing El Nino are bigger worries. The performance of the monsoon is usually measured by one indicator — the amount of rainfall the country as a whole received in the entire season as a percentage of long period average (the average of 1961 to 2010).