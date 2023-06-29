India Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rains pound parts of Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR sees drop in mercury after early morning showers

India Weather Live Updates: As the monsoon has made its arrival with full throttle in most parts of the country, several states are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till the end of the weekend. In the past few days, torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, triggering landslides and flashfloods and throwing normal lives out of the gear. The authorities have temporarily halted the Char Dham Yatra owing to the weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on Thursday. Light or moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana during the next two days.

Live Updates

India Monsoon Live Updates: Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over North, central and Northwest India during next three days. Stay tuned with Financial Express for more weather and forecast updates.

11:07 (IST) 29 Jun 2023 Weather updates: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Delhi https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1674279617467928578 11:06 (IST) 29 Jun 2023 IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rains over Delhi, NCR The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain over Delhi, NCR and adjoining areas. Light intensity rain or drizzle will likely occurLight-intensity over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) Nadbai (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours. 11:04 (IST) 29 Jun 2023 Two persons swept away in water bodies in Maharashtra Rains pounded Thane, Palghar district of Maharashtra leading to waterlogging in many areas. Two persons have been swept away in swollen water bodies in the last two days, officials were quoted as saying by PTI. 11:02 (IST) 29 Jun 2023 Water level in Mumbai’s lakes rises by 8.94 per cent Data furnished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday shows that Mumbai's water stock level in all seven lakes rose to 8.94 per cent. Mumbai has witnessed heavy downpour over the past 24 hours, with the IMD's Santacruz observatory recording 122 mm or rainfall and the coastal Colaba observatory recording 148 mm of rain. The heavy showers have also recharged the lake water levels. 10:55 (IST) 29 Jun 2023 Weather news: Heavy rains pound Thane, Palghar in Maharashtra Heavy rains pounded Thane and neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday, resulting in waterlogging in many areas. A number of trees were also uprooted due to strong winds, officials said on Thursday. (PTI)