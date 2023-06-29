scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide
Live

India Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rains pound parts of Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR sees drop in mercury after early morning showers

India Weather News Live Updates: Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over Northwest, Central and West India during next three days. Read the latest weather updates here.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
India Weather Live Updates
Weather in India Today Live: A commuter wades through a waterlogged road amid rain in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Go to Live Updates

India Weather Live Updates: As the monsoon has made its arrival with full throttle in most parts of the country, several states are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till the end of the weekend. In the past few days, torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, triggering landslides and flashfloods and throwing normal lives out of the gear. The authorities have temporarily halted the Char Dham Yatra owing to the weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on Thursday. Light or moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana during the next two days.

Also Read
Live Updates

India Monsoon Live Updates: Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over North, central and Northwest India during next three days. Stay tuned with Financial Express for more weather and forecast updates.

11:06 (IST) 29 Jun 2023
IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rains over Delhi, NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain over Delhi, NCR and adjoining areas. Light intensity rain or drizzle will likely occurLight-intensity over and adjoining areas of  Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) Nadbai (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.

11:04 (IST) 29 Jun 2023
Two persons swept away in water bodies in Maharashtra

Rains pounded Thane, Palghar district of Maharashtra leading to waterlogging in many areas. Two persons have been swept away in swollen water bodies in the last two days, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

11:02 (IST) 29 Jun 2023
Water level in Mumbai’s lakes rises by 8.94 per cent

Data furnished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday shows that Mumbai's water stock level in all seven lakes rose to 8.94 per cent. Mumbai has witnessed heavy downpour over the past 24 hours, with the IMD's Santacruz observatory recording 122 mm or rainfall and the coastal Colaba observatory recording 148 mm of rain. The heavy showers have also recharged the lake water levels.

10:55 (IST) 29 Jun 2023
Weather news: Heavy rains pound Thane, Palghar in Maharashtra

Heavy rains pounded Thane and neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday, resulting in waterlogging in many areas. A number of trees were also uprooted due to strong winds, officials said on Thursday. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further advancement of Southwest monsoon into remaining parts of the country such as Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during the next two days.

The southwest monsoon is late this year – but that is not a reason to worry. Regional variations in rainfall, extreme rainfall events, and the developing El Nino are bigger worries. The performance of the monsoon is usually measured by one indicator — the amount of rainfall the country as a whole received in the entire season as a percentage of long period average (the average of 1961 to 2010).

More Stories on
Delhi
Weather
Latest Comment
View All Comments
Post Comment
First published on: 29-06-2023 at 10:52 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS