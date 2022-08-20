Cloudburst hits Dehradun; flash-floods near Vaishno Devi – Top Updates

A cloudburst incident was reported at 2:45 am by locals at Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district on Saturday, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirmed. The cloudburst incident has triggered a flash-flood like situation near the Tapakeshwar Mahadev temple, which lies next to the River Tamasa, following heavy, incessant rainfall.

“Water entered the temple with full force. We pray that there is no loss of lives or property. There was a bridge over the river which has got totally destroyed,” temple priest Digambar Bharat Giri told news agency ANI.

Soon after the incident, several residents were moved to a safer place. However, the nature and the scale of damage is yet to be determined. As soon as the incident was reported from the Sarkhet village in the Raipur block in the wee hours of the morning, an SDRF team was rushed to the spot.

Dehradun | Water entered the temple with full force. We pray that there is no loss of lives or property. There was a bridge over the river which has got totally destroyed: Digambar Bharat Giri, Priest, Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple pic.twitter.com/sLc4KgINMD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2022

According to the SDRF officials, many people who stuck at the spot were rescued, and many others stayed at a local resort nearby.

“All the people stuck in the village were rescued while some took shelter in a resort nearby,” the disaster response team said, as per ANI.

“Due to the continuous torrential rains since yesterday, the Tamasa river flowing near the famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun has taken a formidable form. Due to which the contact of Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Yoga Temple and Tapkeshwar Mahadev has been lost, the pool has also been damaged. By the grace of God, there has been no loss of life or property,” said Acharya Bipin Joshi, the founder of the temple, reported ANI.

Earlier in the day, flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall were also reported from the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the Mata Vaishno Devi temple is in the affected district, the movement of devotees was halted for the time being.

“In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped from Katra. Priority is given to pilgrims coming downwards. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed, The situation is being monitored. No untoward incident reported so far,” said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, as per ANI.