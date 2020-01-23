India vs Pakistan in Delhi Elections 2020, declares BJP candidate Kapil Mishra

Mishra, a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government, rebelled against his party. (File Photo/IE)

Delhi Election 2020: In a bizarre statement ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra has likened the poll battle to a war between India and Pakistan. In a tweet put out on Thursday, Mishra said, “India vs Pakistan…February 8…Delhi. 8 February ko Delhi ki sadkon par Hindustan aur Pakistan ka muqabla hoga (There will be a contest between India and Pakistan on Delhi streets on February 8),” he tweeted.

Mishra was apparently referring to the Aam Aadmi Party as Pakistan and the BJP as India, though it wasn’t clear whether he was referring to a sporting or military contest.

Mishra, a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government, rebelled against his party after he levelled serious charges of corruption and bribery against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and cabinet colleague Satyendra Jain. He joined the BJP much later in August 2019 and has now been fielded by the BJP from the Model Town Assembly seat. In the 2015 elections, Mishra had contested the Karawal Nagar seat against BJP’s Mohan Singh’s Bisht, a four-time MLA, and defeated him by a margin of over 44,000 votes.

???????????????????? 8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

Since his rebellion in AAP, Mishra has been severely critical of the city government and the leadership. He had campaigned against the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections while still being part of the Kejriwal-led party.

Mishra has often accused Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in vote-bank politics and appeasing one community. He has also been critical of the AAP leadership for questioning the surgical strikes and demanding proof.

Kapil Mishra filed his nomination from the Model Town constituency on Tuesday, the last day for nominations. Elections for the 70-seat Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will be held on February 11.