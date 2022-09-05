India vs Pakistan fallout: Amid online hate, Modi minister jumps to Arshdeep Singh’s defence

Arshdeep Singh, the young fast bowler, who has been facing intense trolling after the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in the ongoing Asia Cup has now received support from people from all walks of life. From Union Minister to political parties to cricket stars, the young pacer is getting all the love with many saying that the brutal trolling is not what cricket stands for. Singh’s Wikipedia page was also distorted after the match with several people criticing him for dropping a crucial catch during the Sunday thriller.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted a terse message on Twitter in response to someone distorting Arshdeep’s Wikipedia page. Calling the action as ‘misinformation’, the Union Minister for Electronics & IT said that no intermediary working in India can allow such type of misinformation.

However, in the face of all negativities, support has been pouring in for the left-arm pacer.

Ex-cricketer and current MP Harbhajan Singh slammed the dissenters saying that no player drops catch on purpose. ‘Arsh is GOLD,’ Singh said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer spoke to Arshdeep’s mother Baljit Kaur over the phone and told her Punjab and the whole country were with him.

“Victory or defeat is given in game. @arshdeepsinghh is upcoming star who carved out niche in short span. Performed excellent against Pakistan. Regressive psyche to troll him on drop of just a catch. Arshdeep is future of Nation. Inspiration for youth. Hate has no place in sports,” Hayer said in a tweet.

Pakistan won the Super 4 Asia Cup encounter on Sunday by five wickets. Arshdeep could not hold onto a relatively easy catch of Pakistan batsman Asif Ali in the 18th over. AAP MP Raghav Chadha, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa issued statement backing the 23-year-old fast bowler.

A social media campaign #IStandWithArshdeep is also gaining traction on Twitter in support of the left-armer.

(With agency inputs)