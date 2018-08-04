India, Uzbekistan hold delegation-level talks on regional, global issues

Sushma Swaraj met Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, in Tashkent today. (ANI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov today held “productive discussion” in the fields of trade and economy, defence and security, and exchanged views on regional and global issues during delegation-level talks here.

Swaraj, who is on her first visit to Uzbekistan, was personally received by Uzbek Foreign Minister Kamilov at the airport.

She reached here on the final leg of her three-nation tour after concluding her “result-oriented” visit to Kyrgyzstan during which she held talks with the country’s top leadership to deepen and reinvigorate the bilateral ties across all sectors.

Swaraj and Kamilov led the delegation-level talks and “had productive discussion in the fields of trade and economy, defence and security, pharma, healthcare, IT, agriculture and animal husbandry, tourism and culture,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues, he said.

Swaraj will also interact with the Indian community and offer tribute at Lal Bahadur Shastri memorial.

The meeting between Swaraj and Kamilov is the third one between them this year.

The minister is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as part of India’s efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich Central Asian nations.