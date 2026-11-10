The outcome of the US midterm elections is unlikely to have an impact on India-US relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday, maintaining that the partnership enjoys “strong bipartisan support” in Washington.

The MEA described the midterm elections as an internal matter of the United States and reiterated India’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Washington.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had no specific comment on the election results but underlined that ties between the two countries continued to receive support across party lines in the US.

“The mid-term elections are an internal matter of the US. I have no specific comment on them, beyond underlining that the India-US relationship enjoys strong bipartisan support,” Jaiswal said during a regular media briefing.

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“We continue to work to further strengthen our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US,” he added.

The remarks marked New Delhi’s first response to the outcome of the US midterm polls, which saw the Republican Party suffer a significant electoral setback.

India stresses bipartisan support for strategic partnership

India’s response signals that New Delhi does not expect changes in the US political landscape to disrupt the broader trajectory of bilateral relations.

By emphasising bipartisan support, the MEA highlighted the institutional backing enjoyed by the partnership in Washington, beyond the political fortunes of any one party.

The two countries have been working to expand cooperation across their strategic and economic relationship. Jaiswal’s remarks reiterated India’s position that it would continue engaging with the US to deepen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The MEA did not offer any assessment of how the election outcome could affect specific areas of bilateral cooperation.