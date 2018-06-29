India-US meet: India to not retaliate if US gives duty relief

India is open to reviewing its retaliatory tariff worth around $235 million against 29 US goods before it takes effect on August 4, subject to an acceptable positive outcome, an official source said on Wednesday.

The obvious positive outcome that New Delhi wants is an exemption from the Trump administration’s move to tax steel and aluminium supplies from India. If that happens, which India is hopeful of getting, there is no case for retaliation, said the official.

Senior officials of both the countries concluded a three-day meeting here on Wednesday and agreed to huddle again in July in the US to work out a package that will contain ways to bolster bilateral trade in both short and long terms, said the official.

Earlier this month, India had notified the World Trade Organisation (WTO) a revised list of 30 US items, including almonds, apples, phosphoric acid and motorcycles with engine capacity more than 800 cc (including Harley-Davidson), on which it intended to impose retaliatory tariffs.

However, while notifying the higher tariff for the American goods, to be effective from August 4, it excluded bikes from the purview of retaliation for now (“high” Indian tariff on Harley-Davidson bikes has been a sore point with US President Donald Trump). This suggested that despite facing high US tariff on its steel (25%) and aluminium (10%), New Delhi was still keeping its doors open for a meaningful engagement.

Both countries now seem to have identified some key areas as of now, and will build on them further while finalising the package. For India, greater access to the US market in food, farm, engineering goods, auto and auto parts segments hold promise in the long term (over five years). The US sees good prospects for its companies in Indian civil aviation, oil and gas, education service and agriculture segments. Any successful outcome of the July meeting could later be announced by the political leadership of both the nations.

The latest meetings here were held in a cordial atmosphere, despite sticking points on various issues, said the official. “This suggests both the sides want a positive outcome with mutual benefits,” said the official.

New Delhi had asked the US to exempt it from the additional tariff on steel and aluminium imposed by Trump on select countries, including India, on grounds of national security. However, the US rejected the request.