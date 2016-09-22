India, US armies hold joint training in Uttarakhand hills

“The Indian Army, with its expertise on deployment and operations in mountainous terrains, shared its rich experience of mountainous warfare with the US troops,” the Central Command official said. (Associated Press)

As part of the ongoing ‘Yudh Abhyas 2016’ exercise, the Indian and US troops on Thursday participated in joint training operations in the mountainous terrain of Uttarakhand, a defence official said.

“The Indian Army, with its expertise on deployment and operations in mountainous terrains, shared its rich experience of mountainous warfare with the US troops,” the Central Command official said.

In addition to small tactical operations in the mountainous terrain, the troops were also given opportunities to enhance their skills in specialised mountain warfare techniques like rock craft, rock climbing and cliff assault.

The joint training provided valuable inputs to facilitate both armies to enhance interoperability and prepare for undertaking any operations in rugged mountainous terrain in the future, he added.