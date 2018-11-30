India-UAE ties grow stronger: Energy and trade cooperation high on MEA Swaraj Swaraj’s agenda to the Emirates next week

For the two day meet starting Dec 3, the UAE delegation will be led by Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead the UAE delegation. (File photo)

Accompanied by a high level official delegation, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj would be visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week for the the 12th session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting for economic and technical cooperation. Besides the volatility in the oil market, boosting energy and trade cooperation and space cooperation, will figure prominently during her talks with UAE leaders.

Talking to media persons ahead of her visit, UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Al Banna said that “UAE would continue to cover any shortage of oil that India might be faced with after a 180-day sanctions waiver by the US on Iranian oil exports expires.”

For the two day meet starting Dec 3, the UAE delegation will be led by Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead the UAE delegation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) “Both India and the UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship, which are founded on millennia-old cultural, religious and economic interaction between the two regions. In the recent past, with the exchange of visits at the highest-level, the relationship has been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

With the bilateral trade touching nearly $ 50 bn, the two countries are one of the largest trade partners for each other and have made robust investments bilaterally. The UAE is the sixth-largest source of India’s oil imports and hosts a 3.3 million-strong Indian community.

Swaraj would also be calling on the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral issues as well as global developments.

Besides interacting with the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, the minister with the counterpart of UAE will be inaugurating a Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum in Abu Dhabi to mark the celebrations of 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth and centenary celebrations of the birth of Shaikh Zayed, founder of the modern UAE.

Using cutting-edge technologies the exhibition will showcase rare photos, videos and objects representing the life works and philosophies of both renowned leaders.

Earlier this year in June, during the visit of UAE’s foreign minister to India, both sides had announced the first-of-its-kind joint UAE-India exhibition celebrating the late visionary leaders Sheikh Zayed and Mahatma Gandhi. This exhibition will help people gain insight into the lives and legacies of the exceptional leaders.

In the recent past, with the exchange of visits at the highest-level, the relationship has been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Gulf nation in 2015.