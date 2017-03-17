India Today Conclave 2017 Live: Media never praises Narendra Modi Government, says Amit Shah

Preparations for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh has begun, he says. (PTI)

8:18 pm: Preparations for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh has begun, he says.

8:05 pm: Media never praises Narendra Modi Government, says Amit Shah.

7:36 pm: We are in an era of polics of performance, he says

7:35 pm: I work with mission in polics: Amit Shah

7:30 pm: I expected two-third majority inUP, says Amit Shah.

6:56 pm: BJP president Amit Shah at India today conclave.

5:40 pm: Pranab Mukherjee says he will perform Durga Puja as long as he can at his native village after retiring as president.

5:29 pm: Vicious cycle of disruptions in Parliament should end, says president.

5:28 pm: Parliament is primary form of debates, he says.

5:27 pm: There should be consensus in Parliament, it should not be made effective, says president

5:25 pm: Vajpayee was on Nehruvian mould, he says.

5:23 pm: Atal Behari Vajpayee combined courtesy and sagacity, says president at the conclave.

5:20 pm: I appreciate PM Narendra Modi’s staetment when he said, “raj karne ke liye bahumat nahi, sarvamat chahiye”: President Pranab Mukherjee.

5:18 pm: Have learnt a lot from Dr. Manmohan Singh, president says.

5:15 pm: Have learnt something or the other from four prime ministers I have worked with, he says.

5:11 pm: Question is how he uses is power, he says

5:08 pm: From days of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, Prime Ministers have alwasy derived authority from people, he says.

5:05 pm: After I retire from Presidency, I will retire from Public life: President Pranab Mukherjee

5:04 pm: India sustained Euro crisis, showing our economy is strong, he says.

5:01 pm: Our economy was not a big jump, but we did better through our own efforts, says president.

4:59 pm: Before India’ independence GDP growth was 0-1 percent.

4:58 pm: Indian democratic process is unfolding over the years. Administration is accountable to elected bodies, he says.

4:57 pm: Jawaharlal Nehru rejected hero worship, he says.

4:54: Nehru was an architect of Parliamentary system in India, he says.

4:51 pm: Entered in public life two years after death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, he says.

4:46 pm: Am known notorously for spending more time then given to me during speeches, says Pranab Mukherhee

4:44 pm: President Pranab Mukherjee reaches India Today conclave venue.

4:39 pm: Anybody who was able to capture the imagination of Kashmiris, it is Atal Bihari Vajpayee, says Sajad Lone at the conclave.

3:51 pm: Government has conveyed its concerns on H1B visas to the US , says Ravi Shankar Prasad at India Today conclave.

2:05 pm: We need to think about revocation of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts (AFSPA) in places to places and see the impact, says Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti.

1:30 pm: Nobody was angry with note ban, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

1:28 pm: Our I-T firms are assets to US, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

12:52 pm: Naidu says Modi means ‘Making of developed India’.

12:36 pm: Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is not a political move, says Naidu.

12:35 pm: The Centre has transferred 50 per cent funnds to state government, says Naidu

12:30 pm: I want to revive urban governance, says Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

12:22 pm: Exciting things are happening in India, says Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India).

12:12 pm: Paytm works everywhere, says the company founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

12:10 pm: I was 10-year-old when I appeared in class X, says Sharma

12:07 pm: Hopefully by the end of the year Paytm will be bank if RBI permits, says Sharma.

12:05 pm: People with accept technology and smartphone but problem lies in unavailability of network, says Sharma.

12:01 pm: Indians with more comfortable with cash, says Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

11:55 am: I don’t read Saamana, says Fadnavis.

11:52 am: As a true soldier of the party, I will follow whatever PM Narendra Modi and BJP top brass ask me to do, says Fadnavis.

11:50 am: I am happy in Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on being asked whether he will be the next Defence Minister.

The India Today Conclave 2017 is being held in Mumbai. President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy are among a host of dignitaries who are gracing the event. The two-day event, beginning from today, will be deliberating on its theme ‘The Great Disruption’. PM Modi will address the 16th edition of the conclave in the concluding session. The PM will be sharing his thoughts on the Politics of Disruption Setting India’s New Agenda, according to the India Today report. President Pranab Mukherjee will address the gathering as the chief guest today. BJP president Amit Shah will deliver the ‘keynote address, The One to Beat New Pole of Indian Politics’. Former president of France Nicolas Sarkozy will speak on Globalism in the Age of Protection: The Balance of Interests in the fast changing world. Other guests, include Union Ministers M Venkaiah Naidu, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dharmendra Pradhan, will also address.

“India Today Conclave was started as part of India Today’s 25th anniversary and was designed to attract the best minds from around the world to debate the existing challenges. The theme of the inaugural year was India Tomorrow 2022: Opportunities and Threats. The then US vice-president Al gore was the chief guest,” according to the India Today Group.