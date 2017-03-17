​​ ​
  3. India Today Conclave 2017 Live: Media never praises Narendra Modi Government, says Amit Shah

India Today Conclave 2017 Live: Media never praises Narendra Modi Government, says Amit Shah

The two-day event, beginning from today, will be deliberating on its theme 'The Great Disruption'.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 17, 2017 8:42 PM
Preparations for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh has begun, he says. (PTI)

Track here for LIVE updates of India Today Conclave 2017

8:18 pm: Preparations for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh has begun, he says.

8:05 pm: Media never praises Narendra Modi Government, says Amit Shah.

7:36 pm: We are in an era of polics of performance, he says

7:35 pm: I work with mission in polics: Amit Shah

7:30 pm: I expected two-third majority inUP, says Amit Shah.

6:56 pm: BJP president Amit Shah at India today conclave.

5:40 pm: Pranab  Mukherjee says he will perform Durga Puja as long as he can at his native village after retiring as president.

5:29 pm: Vicious cycle of disruptions in Parliament should end, says president.

5:28 pm: Parliament is primary form of debates, he says.

5:27 pm: There should be consensus in Parliament, it should not be made effective, says president

5:25 pm: Vajpayee was on Nehruvian mould, he says.

5:23 pm: Atal Behari Vajpayee combined courtesy and sagacity, says president at the conclave.

5:20 pm: I appreciate PM Narendra Modi’s staetment when he said, “raj karne ke liye bahumat nahi, sarvamat chahiye”: President Pranab Mukherjee.

5:18 pm: Have learnt a lot from Dr. Manmohan Singh, president says.

5:15 pm: Have learnt something or the other from four prime ministers I have worked with, he says.

5:11 pm: Question is how he uses is power, he says

5:08 pm: From days of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, Prime Ministers have alwasy derived authority from people, he says.

5:05 pm: After I retire from Presidency, I will retire from Public life: President Pranab Mukherjee

5:04 pm: India sustained Euro crisis, showing our economy is strong, he says.

5:01 pm: Our economy was not a big jump, but we did better through our own efforts, says president.

4:59 pm: Before India’ independence GDP growth was 0-1 percent.

4:58 pm: Indian democratic process is unfolding over the years. Administration is accountable to elected bodies, he says.

4:57 pm: Jawaharlal Nehru rejected hero worship, he says.

4:54: Nehru was an architect of Parliamentary system in India, he says.

4:51 pm: Entered in public life two years after death of  Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, he says.

4:46 pm: Am known notorously for spending more time then given to me during speeches, says Pranab Mukherhee

4:44 pm: President Pranab Mukherjee reaches India Today conclave venue.

4:39 pm: Anybody who was able to capture the imagination of Kashmiris, it is Atal Bihari Vajpayee, says  Sajad Lone at the conclave.

3:51 pm: Government has conveyed its concerns on H1B visas to the US , says Ravi Shankar Prasad at India Today conclave.

2:05 pm: We need to think about revocation of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts (AFSPA) in places to places and see the impact, says Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti.

1:30 pm: Nobody was angry with note ban, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

1:28 pm: Our I-T firms are assets to US, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

12:52 pm: Naidu says Modi means ‘Making of developed India’.

12:36 pm: Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is not a political move, says Naidu.

Watch this video

12:35 pm: The Centre has transferred 50 per cent funnds to state government, says Naidu

12:30 pm: I want to revive urban governance, says Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

12:22 pm: Exciting things are happening in India, says Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India).

12:12 pm: Paytm works everywhere, says the company founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

12:10 pm: I was 10-year-old when I appeared in class X, says Sharma

12:07 pm: Hopefully by the end of the year Paytm will be bank if RBI permits, says Sharma.

12:05 pm: People with accept technology and smartphone but problem lies in unavailability of network, says Sharma.

12:01 pm: Indians with more comfortable with cash, says Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

11:55 am: I don’t read Saamana, says Fadnavis.

11:52 am: As a true soldier of the party, I will follow whatever PM Narendra Modi and BJP top brass ask me to do, says Fadnavis.

11:50 am: I am happy in Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on being asked whether he will be the next Defence Minister.

The India Today Conclave 2017 is being held in Mumbai. President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy are among a host of dignitaries who are gracing the event. The two-day event, beginning from today, will be deliberating on its theme ‘The Great Disruption’. PM Modi will address the 16th edition of the conclave in the concluding session. The PM will be sharing his thoughts on the Politics of Disruption Setting India’s New Agenda, according to the India Today report. President Pranab Mukherjee will address the gathering as the chief guest today. BJP president Amit Shah will deliver the ‘keynote address, The One to Beat New Pole of Indian Politics’. Former president of France Nicolas Sarkozy will speak on Globalism in the Age of Protection: The Balance of Interests in the fast changing world. Other guests, include Union Ministers M Venkaiah Naidu, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dharmendra Pradhan, will also address.

“India Today Conclave was started as part of India Today’s 25th anniversary and was designed to attract the best minds from around the world to debate the existing challenges. The theme of the inaugural year was India Tomorrow 2022: Opportunities and Threats. The then US vice-president Al gore was the chief guest,” according to the India Today Group.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. A
    Amit
    Mar 17, 2017 at 6:58 am
    India Today management should be tried for treason for inviting the war criminals like Musharaf & other stani jihadi elements like Imran Khan.
    Reply
    1. D
      DAYAL ALLAH
      Mar 19, 2017 at 3:33 pm
      TO DAY M PHONE: C C T V & NEED YOUNG AGE I T & MEDIA TEME WORLD NO LAWYERS PER COURT?TODAY 2 FRAUD JUDGMENT WORLD DAYAL & SADDAM TODAY WORLD DAYAL PART TIME YOUNG 2 HOURS WORK RS10000 RY 10% LAWSUITS MONEY NEED YOUNG AGE I T & MEDIA TEME & WEBSITE DESIGNER RESIDENTS WORLI COLL DAYAL M 7400286933 INDIA MUMBA LAW FAMS & FAMS MEDIA WEBSITE DESIGNER EMPLOYMENT 10TO15K RY2017& MAILS LAW FAMS MAKE 7CRORES 1CRORES TAXES ?FRAUD JUDGMENT ISIS SADDAM CLICK T0 SADDAM AGAINST JUSTICE ISIS TEEM DAYAL JUSTICE AGAINST IT & MEDIA TEME M. PHONE: C C T V VIDEO W 2017 NOTICE 30DAT PAR CASES MAKE ZEERO EXPENSE LAW FAMS & COURT?DAYAL LAWFIRM INTERNATIONAL LAW FIRM. LOW COST OR FREE LEGAL ADVICE. DAYAL 4TH PROJECT CLICK Dayal HISTORY IT & MEDIA TEEM CLICK WITHOUT MEDIA SUPPORT, NOBODY CAN WIN JUSTICEDAYAL DUBAI LAW FRAUD CLICK DAYAL DUBAI CLICK DAYAL GOLD COAST FRAUD JUDGMENT CLICK 9_9_05_JudgmentD380_04DAYAL GOLD COAST D380 CLICK DAYAL SINDHI HINDU NOT MUSLIMS & CHRISTIAN CONVERTED WHY DUBAI & QLD LAW CLICK DAYAL LAWSUITS INDIA BANKS 2017 SINDHI BANK INDUSIND FRAUD CRORES? SINDHI DAYAL DAYAL SINDHI NRI DVD CCTV LAWSUITS NOTICE S C BANK, SARASWAT BANK INDUSIND BANK, STATE BANK OF INDIA ALLAHABAD BANK,BANK OF BARODA ISISI BANK? , INDIN BANKS NRI MONEY TO VIJAY MALLYA Rs 9000 Crore (usd 1.5 Billion) RBI के Rajan की ry कम है CLICK VIJAY MALLYA AMBANI CLICK 17 Banks Vijay Mallya, ICICI Bank Rs.450 crore, Bank of Baroda Rs.500 crore, State Bank of IndiaRs.1,400 crore HI KILLS 1948 MUMS STOP JUSTICE LAWYERS BORN BORN DAYAL 11/12/1948 SAME HI JUSTICE? 99.99% NOT 1 FATHER TODAY WORLD LAW FILM ACTORS, POLITICS SAME AMITBH 2 FATHER MAILS LAW FAMSMUMBA MAILS LAW FAMS NOT SAFE JUSTICE GIRL LAWSUITS RAM JETHMALAN MUMBA? PART OF SINDHI HINDU JUSTICE NOT INDIN?INDIA GOVT SINDHI HINDU HOME MUMBAI WORLI PRICE 5000 RP IF HOME ISLAMIC DAYAL BORN MUMBAI HISTORY CHECK DAYAL HOME BOMBS BLASTS CHECK 1993 Mumbai blasts : Images of destruction - Livemint HARMENT HOME SINDHI HINDU99% CENSOR hA8WteEDEATD SINDHI HINDU INDIAN NOT JHULELAL SINDH TEMPLES CLICK UEOR DAYAL HI JOBS CLICK DAYAL WEBSITE DUBAI CLICK DAYAL IT & MEDIA TEME PAR CASES PAR 30 DAY ZEERO MAKE CCTV VIDEO NOTICE DAYAL LAWSUITS ZEE TV TAKT MY 2006 MAKE DAY PAR CASES DVD CCTV VIDEO BUT CENSOR? DAYAL LAWSUITS HIGH COURT N R I CENSOR CLICK IN THE HIGH COURT OF JUDICATURE AT BOMBAY DAYAL LAWSUITS INDIA LAW RAM JETHMALAN & MAHESH 2006 DAYAL NEW ZEALAND CHECK indexa MUMBAI COME DUBAI 99% PATEL CLICK topics/broker-scam-beware DAYAL LAWSUITS USA CLICK indexA DAYAL LAWSUITS US NFA CLICK DAAYL & RAM SAME HISTORY EXILE14 YEARS 100 JUDGES FRAUD AND MY FAMILY MIGRANTS CASES UK AUSTRALIA, N Z, CANADA JUDGES FRAUD BUT WIN GOD/ALLAH MAKE MAGICALLAH DIN DAYAL PEACEFUL FUTURE NEVER AND SAME DAYAL PEACE MUM MEDIA W WORLD LEGAL BEFORE 11 DECEMBER2018 & LAW FAMS ZEERO & IT & MEDIA TEME FAMS JUSTICE PEACE WORLD? HI KILLS 1948 MUMS STOP JUSTICE LAWYERS BORN BORN DAYAL 11/12/1948 SAME HI? MAILS LAW FAMS Amitabh Role 984 Sikh riots Arun Gawli,Politician BEFORE VIDEO CHECK ARUN Click Link CHHOTA Click Here Link 2 BOLLYWOOD AND UNDERWORLD LINKS Link1 Images for IMAGES 1984 Amitabh attack.GURU NANAK OR NDIA MUMBA MAILS LAW FAMS 1CRORES TAXES PE GROW CRIME, FRAUD NOT SAFE GIRL TODAY WORLD2017 FATHER 2 AMITABH SON NEHRU VIDEOS 2 FATHER AMITABH SON NEHRU VIDEOS अमिताभ बच्चन की वसीयत से जया बेदखल WHYCLICK Panama500 INDIANS VIDEOS CLICKkkRw PanamaAmitabh Rai VIDEOS CLICK 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Case CBI VIDEOS CLICK QFE B1984 VIDEOS CLICK QFE सबसे ज्यादा पैसा बॉलीवुड VIDEO CHECK INDIA NO MUMBA MAILS LAW FAMS बॉलीवुड25 RS MONTH VIDEOS 25 RS MONTH VIDEOS CLIC K FOREIGN LAWYERS & LAW FAMS COM MUMBA BEFORE2018 INDIN MAILS LAW ZEERO Ram Jethmalani interview: Gov't wants corrupt judges; Foreign firms ......SADDAM AGAINST JUSTICE ISIS TEEM DAYAL JUSTICE AGAINST IT & MEDIA TEME M. PHONE: C C T V VIDEO W 2017 NOTICE 30DAT PAR CASES MAKE ZEERO EXPENSE LAW FAMS & COURT? INDIA MMUBAI MAILS LAW FAMS NOT GIRLS MMUBAI DUBAI? INDIAN LAW MAILS 69 YEARS 100% WOMEN CHILD MANUFACTURING MACHINE FREE OF COST& GIRLS MANUFACTURING BLACK MONEY 70% GIRL V I P CALL GIRL INDIAN 2017? जया MUMS CHILD MACHINE CLICK 12 Stunning Images That Perfectly Capture the Beauty of ... अमिताभ बच्चन की वसीयत से जया बेदखल WHY VIDEO CLICK 99.99% NOT 1 FATHER TODAY WORLD LAW FILM ACTORS, POLITICS SAME AMITBH 2 FATHER? 1 ZEE TV BEFORE VIDEO CHECK Rupee Vs Dollar : From 1990 to 2013 History - YouTube 25 YEARS ZEE MEDIA &KHAN FILM VIOLENCE AGAINST STANI TERRORIST? 4500 TV PROGRAMS? BRIBE GIRLS WOMEN? TV FILM ACTORS 99% FUTURE V I P CALL GIRLS 2 TO 7 LAKISHA PER HOUR? REAL LIFE BREAKING MISS WORLD 1994 OWN PARENTS & OTHER FAMILIES? 24/7DAY FILM IEST? SHOW WINDOW BIKINI MODEL? BILLIONS CHILDREN'S & FAMILIES LAZY JOBS LESS IEST TV MEDIA ADVERTISE EXPENSE 500% GROW NOT BUSINESS EVERY WORK PLACE CAMERA? GROW CRIME, FRAUD ADVERTISE 70% OR 80% DISCOUNT EVERY PRODUCT DUPLICATE? GROW BLACK MONEY GROW US1 DOLLAR RS 63? GROW IEST MODEL RICHEST? Zee News editors sent to Tihar jail VIDEOS BZee News VIDEOS News DAYAL DUBAI LAW FRAUD CLICK DAYAL HI JOBS CLICK DAYAL WEBSITE DUBAI CLICK TO DAY M PHONE: C C T V & NEED YOUNG AGE I T & MEDIA TEME WORLD NO LAWYERS PER COURT? DAYAL PART TIME YOUNG 2 HOURS WORK RS10000 RY 10% LAWSUITS MONEY RESIDENTS WORLI COLL DAYAL M 7400286933 NEED YOUNG AGE I T & MEDIA TEME MUMBA MAILS LAW FAMS NOT SAFE GIRS MUMBA?
      Reply

      Go to Top