India to partner developing countries to achieve sustainable development goals, says DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

India will continue to partner fellow developing countries in a spirit of South-South cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said here. Kanimozhi is part of a delegation of Indian Members of Parliament who are currently on a visit to the UN to participate in various sessions of the six committees of the UN General Assembly. Every year, groups of lawmakers from India from across party lines visit the UN for a couple of weeks each, and participate in various session where they voice India’s positions on topical issues.

“India had actively engaged with the finalisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Our ongoing national efforts to pursue an inclusive and sustainable development are in close sync with the global agenda,” she said Monday. Speaking at a session on Sustainable Development at the General Assembly’s Second Committee, that deals with economic and financial issues, she said, “India will continue its strong efforts towards sustainable development of our people and also partner fellow developing countries in a spirit of south-south cooperation to achieve the SDGs.”

She stressed that sustainable development has to address the hopes and aspirations of the millions below poverty line and has to keep the poor and the marginalised at its centre. “We are conscious that India’s actions and experience, with one-sixth of the world’s population governed in a democratic setup and being consistently among the fastest growing large economies, have global implications and therefore attract interest.

India is also pursuing development partnerships with fellow developing countries,” she said. She informed the session that India is pushing ahead on each of the SDGs with strong political commitment and execution by all stakeholders. NITI Aayog, the nodal agency in India for overseeing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, will measure the annual improvements on the parameters of health, education and water management.

It will monitor local level development and provide incentives to the provinces appropriately. Another index has been prepared to rank provinces based on their performance on the SDGs. It ranks them on 82 schemes of 38 central ministries, using 75 indicators to capture SDG targets, bringing competition to perform better, she said. She said India has fully supported the Secretary General’s comprehensive reform proposals of UN Development System.

“We call upon the traditional donors to step up their voluntary contributions for timely operationalisation of the ‘Reinvigorated Resident Coordinator System’,” she added. Noting that sustainable development has to address climate change through appropriate mitigation and adaptation measures, she said India welcomes the initiative of the Secretary General to renew the focus on climate action.