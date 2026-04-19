India will take its counter-terrorism message to the United States on April 22, with a digital exhibition at Capitol Hill aimed at highlighting Pakistan-linked terror networks and attacks. The event, organised by the Indian Embassy in Washington, also marks one year since the Pahalgam terror attack, adding both symbolic and diplomatic significance to the outreach, according to a report by PTI.

The event comes at a time when Pakistan is trying to present itself as a peacemaker in the ongoing US-Iran conflict that started on February 28, adding a wider geopolitical angle to the move.

The exhibition, titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism,” will be inaugurated by India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, PTI reported.

What will be the main focus of the exhibition?

The digital exhibition will feature major terror attacks from around the world, including the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the 2025 Pahalgam attack.

The display will also name the terror groups responsible for these attacks, including Pakistan-based organisations and individuals such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to PTI.

Remembering the Pahalgam attack

April 22 marks one year since the Pahalgam attack, when terrorists from Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) opened fire on tourists in Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, PTI reported.

Lashkar-e-Taiba is officially designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States Department of State. It was first designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) on December 26, 2001.

Holding the exhibition at Capitol Hill on the anniversary adds both symbolic and strategic importance, as it brings India’s message directly to US lawmakers and policymakers.

On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation involved a series of high-precision missile and air strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control in Pakistan. It is considered one of India’s most significant military actions against cross-border terrorism.

Part of a broader diplomatic push

This is not the first time India has taken such an initiative.

Last year, India organised a similar exhibition at the United Nations headquarters in July, when Pakistan was holding the presidency of the UN Security Council, as per PTI.

The exhibition in Washington shows that India is continuing this strategy of using global platforms to highlight the impact of terrorism and draw attention to networks linked to Pakistan.