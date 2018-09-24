India to co-host meeting with US over drug menace at UNGA 2018

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (ANI)

On the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, India will co-host a meeting on Monday with the United States and other selected countries over the issue of how to combat the drug menace. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and United States President Donald Trump will be a part of the meeting.

Today will be a jam-packed day for Swaraj as she will be holding back-to-back bilateral meetings, starting from meeting with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini.

She will also be meeting Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick, Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Spain Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, Colombia Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo later in the day.

In the afternoon, Swaraj will be attending the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit at the General Assembly Hall, at the United Nations headquarter in New York.

The Indian External Affairs Minister will resume her remaining bilateral meetings with other countries representatives like with Ecuador Foreign Minister Jose Valencia, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, and Mongolian Foreign Minister Tsogtbaatar Damdin.

At last, Swaraj will be attending a reception by South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa in honour of the Centenary of president Nelson Mandela. The General Debate will commence on September 25. World leaders from 193 UN member states will address the global body.