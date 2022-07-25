‘India, the mother of democracy’: What Droupadi Murmu said in her maiden address as President of India

My elevation as the President is not only my achievement, but the achievement of all the poor in the country, Droupadi Murmu said delivering her first address after being sworn-in as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday. In her maiden address, the President charted her inspirational journey from being the first woman in her impoverished village in Odisha to becoming the country’s First Citizen.

“Your faith in me has given me strength. I have got this responsibility at such an important time as it is India’s 75th year of Independence. I am also the first President to be born after India got its Independence,” President Murmu said in her maid3n address. “This is not only my achievement. It is the achievement of all the poor in the country. The poor can dare to dream now. With their blessings and the support of the mothers and daughters of the country I am standing here in front of you now,” she added.

Hailing India’s democracy for providing equal opportunities to all, Murmu said, “I belong to the tribal society, and I have got the opportunity to become the President of India from being a Ward Councilor. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy.”

While talking about Atmanirbhar Bharat, President Murmu said that her only wish is to see all the women in the country as self-dependent. “I want all sisters and daughters to be empowered more as they continue to increase their contribution in every field,” said Murmu.



Picking examples from her own life, Murmu pointed out that she represents the poor, Dalits, backward and the tribals and said that the marginalised can now take inspiration from her story and believe in their capabilities. “Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years -the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it’s a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women,” said President Murmu.

While celebrating India’s diversity, Murmu said, “We are building ‘Ek Bharat – Shreshtha Bharat’ by embracing many languages, religions, food habits and customs.”

Adding that she will give special focus to the youth and the women of the country, Murmu said, “Today, I assure all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount for me.”