The Ministry of Defence on Friday successfully test-launched the short-range ballistic missile Agni-1 from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha. “The test was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command and validated all operational and technical parameters,” the ministry said.

Agni-1 is part of India’s Agni series of ballistic missiles, which forms a key element of the country’s land-based strategic deterrence capability as per a report published by the Centre for Strategic and International studies. As per a report published by PTI, the latest launch is significant as it confirms the reliability of an already developed missile system that is meant for short-range strategic use.

What is Agni-1?

Agni-1 is a short-range, surface-to-surface ballistic missile. In simple terms, a ballistic missile is launched into a high trajectory and then descends towards its target at high speed. The missile is generally assessed to have a range of around 700 km and an estimated payload capacity of about 1,000 kg, according to the Missile Threat project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

It is about 15 metres long, 1 metre in diameter and has a launch weight of around 12,000 kg. The missile can be launched from road-mobile or rail-mobile platforms, which gives it greater operational flexibility. Mobility is important because it makes such missile systems harder to detect, track and target compared with fixed launch sites.

Why does the test matter for India ?

As per experts interviewed by ANI, from an Indian defence perspective, the Agni-1 test validates operational readiness of India’s larger Agni series. Furthermore, Agni-1 fills an important range band in India’s missile inventory. It is designed for targets in the immediate neighbourhood and complements longer-range missiles such as Agni-2, Agni-3, Agni-4 and Agni-5.

The Agni series gives India a layered ballistic missile capability. Agni-1 is at the shorter-range end of that family, while the larger variants cover medium and longer ranges.

India has also been testing newer Agni systems. In February 2026, the Ministry of Defence said the intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-3 was successfully test-fired from Chandipur and that the launch validated all operational and technical parameters.

As per a report published by IANS, this layered approach gives India more flexibility in deterrence planning. Instead of relying on one missile type, India can use different systems for different ranges depending upon strategic requirements.