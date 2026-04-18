India has formally raised concerns with Iran after reports emerged of firing involving an Indian vessel in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. The issue was taken up with Iran’s Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Fathali, who was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs following the incident.

ALSO READ How Trump-era chaos and Iran war are driving economic boom in these 5 sectors

According to maritime tracking inputs, two Indian-linked vessels were allegedly forced to turn back westward while attempting to pass through the strait. Reports suggested that personnel from Iran’s Sepah (IRGC) Navy were involved and that firing occurred during the episode, raising concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the region.

India raises diplomatic concern

Officials in New Delhi registered a strong protest, seeking clarity on the circumstances that led to the reported confrontation. The development comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, where global shipping routes remain sensitive to geopolitical shifts.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, has been under increased scrutiny following recent developments involving Iran and the United States. Any disruption in this corridor has far-reaching implications for global trade and energy supplies.

Iran tightens control over key waterway

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities announced that the Strait has been placed back under what they described as “strict management and control” by their armed forces. The move marks a reversal to tighter military oversight, similar to conditions before earlier ceasefire arrangements in the region.

“Following previous agreements in negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed in good faith to allow a limited number of oil tankers and commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in a managed manner. Unfortunately, the Americans, with their repeated record of breach of promise, continue to engage in piracy and banditry under the guise of a so-called blockade,” the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.

“For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic strait is under the strict management and control of the armed forces,” the statement added.

The statement further stated that the current situation would persist unless Washington ensures what Iran described as “complete freedom of movement” for Iranian vessels.

In response, Donald Trump reiterated that the American naval blockade targeting Iranian ports would remain in place until a broader agreement is reached.

“The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete.” He further noted that “this process should go very quickly”, the post read.

Separately, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) released visuals showing the USS Canberra (LCS 30) patrolling the Arabian Sea, underlining continued enforcement of maritime restrictions in the region.