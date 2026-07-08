India is exploring diplomatic measures, including possible engagement with Iran, to secure the safe passage of at least nine fully loaded tankers stranded in the Persian Gulf, according to a Bloomberg report.

The vessels, carrying crude oil and LPG, remain stranded amid renewed security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz. Attacks in and around the strategic waterway have already raised fears of another escalation between Iran and the US.

India is closely monitoring the movement of the ships. The Ministry of External Affairs is expected to discuss the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the region with Iranian authorities, the report added.

According to the Bloomberg report, 198 Indian mariners are currently aboard the nine tankers, awaiting clearance to transit the strait. Hundreds of Indian seafarers have reportedly remained stranded for months since the shipping route was effectively shut.

Officials are also closely monitoring crew safety following the deaths of at least three Indian seafarers during US strikes on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman in June, the report said.

How many India-bound vessels have crossed Hormuz?

Around 50 India-bound vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since hostilities erupted in late February, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Import volumes remain well below normal levels, as Indian buyers have yet to fully resume purchases of crude oil, LPG and LNG from West Asian producers.

Before the conflict, the strait handled nearly 40% of India’s crude oil shipments, around 60% of its LNG cargoes and close to 90% of its LPG supplies.

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Tensions rise again

The developments come as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain elevated. Speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said the memorandum of understanding with Iran was over. He called the country’s leaders “vicious, violent people”. However, he indicated that talks between the two nations would continue.

The US military said it hit more than 80 targets early Wednesday (July 8) in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the strait on Tuesday. Iran retaliated with strikes on US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said 85 facilities had been targeted in its response.