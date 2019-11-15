‘DNA of terrorism’: India shuts down Pakistan’s false propaganda over Jammu and Kashmir at UNESCO

Ananya Agarwal led the Indian side at the 40th UNESCO General Conference in Paris (Photo/ANI)

India slams Pakistan at UNESCO: Giving a befitting reply to Pakistan at UNESCO over its false propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir, India said that the neighbouring nation itself has ” a DNA of terrorism”.

Exercising the right of reply to Pakistani delegate’s propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir and religious freedom in India, Ananya Agarwal, who led the Indian side at the 40th UNESCO General Conference in Paris, hit out at Islamabad for ‘spewing venom against India’.

“Pakistan’s neurotic behaviour has resulted in its decline to a nearly failed state with its weak economy, radicalised society and deep-rooted DNA of terrorism. We condemn Pakistan’s disappointing misuse of UNESCO to spew venom against India and politicise it,” Agarwal said.

WATCH: India slams Pakistan at UNESCO

#WATCH Ananya Agarwal, Indian delegate to UNESCO exercises India’s right of reply to Pakistani delegate’s propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir, & religious freedom in India, at 40th UNESCO General Conference – General Policy Debate. (Source – UNESCO) pic.twitter.com/ovt611XP53 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

Referring to PM Imran Khan’s remarks at the UN General Assembly in September, she pointed out that Pakistan is a country whose leader openly talk about nuclear war from the UN stage.

“Pakistan is home to all shades of darkness; from extremist ideologies and darker powers of radicalisation to the darkest manifestations of terrorism,” Ananya Agarwal went on to add.

“Would this gathering believe if I told them that one of Pakistan’s former president’s Gen. Pervez Musharraf recently called terrorists such as Osama Bin laden and Haqqani network as Pakistan’s heroes,” she said talking about a recent interview of General Musharraf in which he hailed bin Laden.

Islamabad has been trying to garner the support of the international community against New Delhi ever since the government decided to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the region into two Union Territories. However, India has convincingly relayed the message that it was an internal issue and that it was against any foreign meddling in the matter.