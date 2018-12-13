India should have declared itself a Hindu nation long ago: Meghalaya HC judge

Meghalaya High Court Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen’s strong observations on the National Register Citizens (NRC) list in Assam has stirred a controversy. Terming the NRC defective, Justice Sen said “nobody should try to make India… another Islamic country, otherwise it will be a doomsday for India and the world”.

Explaining why the NRC is “defective”, Justice Sen said that many foreigners have become Indians and original Indians are left out which is very said. He also called on the government to understand the gravity of the matter and enact a law to allow non-Muslim and tribal communities who come from neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to stay in India. He further said that non-Muslim and tribals should also be given citizenship without any question and document.

“Confident that only this government under Shri Narendra Modiji will understand the gravity, and will do the needful and Chief Minister Mamataji will support the national interest in all respect,” he said, The Indian Express reported.

The Justice made these observations while disposing of a petition filed by Amon Rana seeking a grant of a domicile.

On citizenship issue, Justice Sen noted that he would fail in his duty if he doesn’t project original India and its partition.

He said that just like Pakistan declared itself an Islamic nation, India should have declared itself a Hindu nation but it remained a secular country. In his remark, Justice Sen also quoted a book – My People Uprooted: The Exodus of Hindus from East Pakistan and Bangladesh, authored by Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy.

Justice Sen, 61, further asked Assistant Solicitor General A Paul to hand over a copy of the judgment to Prime Minister, Home Minister and law Minister for their perusal with regard to enacting a law to safeguard the interests of non-Muslim – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos.

Justice Sen was board and raised in state’s capital city of Shillong. He was made a permanent judge of Meghalaya High Court in January 2004.

On NRC, he said that it is a fool-proof state machinery and attempt to create “division and divide and it would be inhumanity, bestiality and injustice of the worst kind if ever the NRC non-qualifiers… are sent to the detention camps, made to languish and perish”.

Clarifying that he is not anti-Muslim, he said, “Muslim brothers and sisters who are residing in India for generations and abiding Indian laws, they should also be allowed to live peacefully.”

He also noted that the region was once ruled by a Hindu king but Mughal came to Indi and captured many parts of India.

However, the remark came under attack from some sections who said that the observations made by Justice Sen are disturbing.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani tweeted: “Most disturbing…These people belong to the same institution which is supposed to handle cases of riots and fake encounters. The message is clear: Justice only exists for one group, the rest should not even bother trying to be seen as equal humans.”