During talks with visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday (May 24), External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar articulated India’s four-point stance on the West Asia crisis, stressing diplomacy, protection of the Indian diaspora, stable energy markets and unimpeded maritime commerce as core priorities. Speaking at a joint press conference, EAM Jaishankar said India does not view the region as a zero‑sum game and must safeguard its interests across relationships with the United States, Israel, Iran and Gulf countries.

Not a zero‑sum game: Jaishankar

“Today, India is one of the very few countries that has very strong relations with the United States, with Israel, with Iran and with the Gulf countries. We have real interests there,” Jaishankar said. “For us, the challenge is how to maintain all these relationships, protect our equities, and advance our interests. We don’t look at it as a zero‑sum game.” He underlined that New Delhi will pursue balanced ties while pressing for regional stability.

Addressing the media alongside US @SecRubio. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Qg2qZY5qBj — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 24, 2026

Jaishankar summarised India’s approach in four key points:

Dialogue and diplomacy as the primary route to resolve conflicts.

Support for safe and unimpeded maritime commerce through strategic sea lanes.

Respect for international law and norms, Opposition to weaponisation of market shares and resources, including energy.

Promotion of trusted partnerships and resilient supply chains to de‑risk the global economy.

“These are general principles by which we would approach this region,” Jaishankar added. “Obviously, we want peace and stability in the region. For us, the welfare, the well‑being of the diaspora is crucial. We want to see energy prices go down because we are a very big importer of energy.”

Diaspora safety and energy security

Jaishankar emphasised protection of India’s large expatriate population in the Gulf as a central concern. “The welfare of our diaspora is crucial,” he said, noting that any instability directly affects millions of Indians and their families. He also linked India’s stance on shipping and energy markets to domestic economic interests: “We want energy markets not to be distorted or constrained because it has a cost implication for our people.”

#WATCH | Delhi: At the joint press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "Where the United States is concerned, the Trump administration has been very forthright in putting forward its foreign policy outlook as America first. Now, where we… pic.twitter.com/wLSLE3AZXV — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

The minister reiterated New Delhi’s insistence on unimpeded maritime commerce, particularly through chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz. He warned against actions that would weaponise market shares or resources and stressed the importance of trusted partnerships and resilient supply chains to protect global economic stability.

Marco Rubio signals diplomatic progress with Iran

At the same briefing, the US Secretary of State said that “significant progress” had been made in diplomatic efforts concerning Iran and suggested that an announcement could follow soon. Any breakthrough, Rubio added, would require Tehran to accept and comply with a proposed framework, and he reiterated that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. Rubio indicated that further statements might come from US President Donald Trump later in the day.

Jaishankar’s remarks reflect India’s effort to balance diverse and sometimes competing relationships in West Asia while advancing national interests: peace, diaspora safety, affordable energy and secure trade routes. His appeal for diplomacy and adherence to international law signals New Delhi’s preference for de‑escalation even as it deepens engagement with key partners.

Implications for India‑US cooperation

The public articulation of India’s five‑point playbook in a joint appearance with Rubio underlines shared concerns over regional stability and supply‑chain risks, while also highlighting areas where India seeks to preserve strategic autonomy. The two sides may now seek to translate these broad principles into practical cooperation on maritime security, evacuation planning, energy diplomacy and mechanisms to keep commerce flowing.