India sends stern message to Pakistan on Sikh youth killing in Peshawar

There has been a sudden spike in attacks on the Sikh community which is in minority in Pakistan. (ANI)

Hours after a Sikh youth was reportedly killed by an unidentified person in Peshawar, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday reacted strongly and asked Pakistan to take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of such heinous acts. “India strongly condemns targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar (Pakistan) that follows recent despicable vandalism and desecration of Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib & unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl,” the foreign ministry said.

“India calls upon the Government of Pakistan to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts,” it added. The statement came hours after Pakistan media reported that a 25-year-old Sikh youth, later identified as Ravinder Singh, has been killed by an unidentified person in Peshawar. The body was found in the area of Chamkani police station.

SSP Operations Peshawar: Ravinder Singh, a 25-year-old Sikh man was killed by unidentified persons in Peshawar. The body was found under Chamkani police station area, today. Investigation is on into the matter. #Pakistan https://t.co/Z5PEMeDyyn pic.twitter.com/wK9Y1mbdGO — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

There has been a sudden spike in attacks on the Sikh community which is in minority in Pakistan. Just days ago, a Muslim mob had vandalised the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Punjab province of Pakistan. India condemned the incident and asked Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security and well being of the Sikh community.

“We are concerned at the vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara today. Members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year,” the MEA said in a statement.