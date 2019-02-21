Pulwama fallout: India says ‘will not let our share of water flow into Pakistan’

The announcement comes in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last week. (PTI)

India has decided to stop the flow of water to Pakistan from its share in the rivers under the Indus Water Treaty regulating river flows between the two nations, Union Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last week.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab,” Gadkari said in a tweet.

“The construction of dam has started at Shahpur-Kandi on Ravi river. Moreover, UJH project will store our share of water for use in J&K and the balance water will flow from 2nd Ravi-Beas Link to provide water to other basin states,” Gadkari told news agency ANI.

In retaliation to the Pulwama attack, India had revoked the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) and hiked the excise duty on imports to 200 per cent.

The Indus Water treaty was signed in 1960 and involves the Beas, Ravi, Sutlej, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum rivers. Brokered by the World Bank, the treaty gave the right to use waters of the first three rivers to India and of the other three to Pakistan.

India is also pressing for Pakistan to be kept on a terrorism financing watchlist, three Indian government officials were quoted as saying by Reuters.

Pakistan’s top security body on Thursday denied that country was “involved in any way” in the Pulwama “incident”, which was “conceived, planned and executed indigenously” as Prime Minister Imran Khan authorised the military to respond “decisively” to any Indian misadventure.

In a statement issued after a key meeting of the National Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Khan, the country’s top civilian and military leadership said the Pakistan government was “determined to demonstrate” that it is capable of protecting its people.