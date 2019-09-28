India responds to Imran Khan’s UN speech: “Can Pakistan PM deny that it is home to 130 UN-designated terrorists?”

Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA. (Photo/ANI)

India responds to Imran Khan’s UN speech: India has responded to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly which largely focussed on the Kashmir issue. Exercising the right to reply, Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA, bluntly asked the Pakistan PM to deny the presence of over 30 UN-designated terrorists on its soil. She said Pakistan is the only country in the world which provides “pension to an individual listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list”.

“Can Pakistan PM confirm that it is home to 130 UN-designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN?” Maitra said, adding, “Now that PM Imran Khan has invited UN observers to Pakistan to verify that there are no militant organisations in Pakistan the world will hold him to that promise.”

“Prime Minister Khan’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship, not statesmanship,” Maitra said.

Imran Khan in his speech, which exceeded the stipulated time, had warned of “consequences” in the event of two nuclear armed countries (India and Pakistan) going to war. “If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour is faced with the choice – either you surrender or you fight for your freedom till death,” Imran Khan had said earlier.

The Pakistani prime minister dedicated much of his speech to the Kashmir issue and said “there will be a reaction” once the curfew in the region is lifted.

While Imran Khan’s speech was surrounded by war rhetoric, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke from the same stage moments before his Pakistani counterpart, gave a message of peace and development.

“India is a country, that has given the world, not war, but Buddha’s message of peace,” PM Modi said.

Underlining that terrorism was one of the biggest challenges facing the world, PM Modi appealed the international community to unite against it.

“We believe, that this is one of the biggest challenges, not for any single country, but for the entire world and humanity. And that is why, for the sake of humanity, I firmly believe, that it is absolutely imperative, that the world unites against terrorism, and that the world stands as one against terrorism,” PM Modi said in his 18-minute-long speech without naming Pakistan even once.