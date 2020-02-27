India rejects OIC statement on Delhi violence, calls it ‘factually inaccurate and misleading’

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the OIC statement was factually inaccurate, selective and misleading. (PTI)

India on Thursday strongly rejected the statement issued by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on violence in Delhi. It said the remarks made by the Islamic organisation was factually inaccurate, selective and misleading. The OIC had called the riots in Delhi anti-Muslims. Reacting to this, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the OIC statement was factually inaccurate, selective and misleading. He said there was an effort to restore normalcy and create confidence. India urged such bodies not to make or issue such irresponsible statements.

The MEA official said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has publicly appealed for peace and brotherhood. Referring to some remarks issued by individuals and agencies, he said India would urge that it is not the right time to make such irresponsible comments. He added that such statements can create more problems than it would solve.

Earlier in the day, the OIC put out a statement asking authorities to take action against the instigators and perpetrators of violence against Muslims. “OIC condemns the recent & alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people & the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties. It expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of these heinous acts,” it said. However, India called it ‘factually inaccurate’ as victims have been from both the communities.

Meanwhile, the BJP has blamed Congress for the violence in North East Delhi. It said that Congress leaders like Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi have been inciting people against CAA for over two months. In a press conference, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar said that the pot was put on the boiler for two months. He said Congress President Sonia Gandhi on February 14 said: ‘Now we have to decide, choose your side.’ Is this not instigation?”

He also questioned the silence of opposition parties on attacks and the death of an IB official. He said why are the other political parties silent on the attacks on 56 policemen? Why are they silent on Ankit Sharma (IB official) and the death of another police officer?