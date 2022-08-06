India rejects OIC remarks on Kashmir: ‘Statement reeks of bigotry’

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday came down heavily on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over its statement on Jammu and Kashmir. Reacting to the statement that cam on the third anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India that accorded special status to the erstwhile state, India said that the statement by the Islamic group of nations “reeks of bigotry”.

Reacting strongly to the statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it only exposes the OIC as an organisation devoted to a “communal agenda being pursued through terrorism”.

A statement issued by the OIC general secretariat on Friday termed the abrogation of Article 370 as an “illegal and unilateral” action, followed by additional “unlawful measures including illegal demographic changes”.

Also Read: No information available with us: MEA on Pegasus row

“Such illegal actions can neither alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir nor prejudice the legitimate right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” the OIC statement read, further calling upon the international community to take steps to resolve the “dispute” in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

Also Read: Not India-related issue: MEA on procurement of Russian crude oil

“The statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir today reeks of bigotry,” Bagchi said, adding that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir “is and will remain an integral and inalienable” part of India.

“As a result of long-awaited changes three years ago, it today reaps the benefits of socio-economic growth and development,” the MEA Spokesperson added.

“The OIC General Secretariat, however, continues to issue statements on Jammu and Kashmir at the behest of a serial violator of human rights and notorious promoter of cross-border, regional and international terrorism,” he said in a clear reference to Pakistan.

“Such statements only expose the OIC as an organization devoted to a communal agenda being pursued through terrorism,” he added.