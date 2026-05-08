India on Thursday reiterated its position on the Lipulekh Pass issue, rejecting Nepal’s claims over the region and asserting that the “claim of unilateral and artificial enlargement” of territory was not correct. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through Lipulekh has existed for decades and does not represent any new development.

Responding to questions on Nepal’s reservations regarding the route, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the pilgrimage has been taking place through Lipulekh since 1954. “Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been happening since 1954 through this route. This is not new,” he said during a media briefing, according to ANI.

Jaiswal also said India remains open to discussions with Nepal on boundary-related matters. “If there are boundary issues, we are ready to discuss them as well. But making a unilateral claim is not the right way,” he added.

The remarks came days after Nepal objected to India and China proceeding with preparations for the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Lipulekh Pass. Kathmandu has repeatedly claimed that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas belong to Nepal.

ALSO READ A new beginning: India must ensure that Nepal has a stake in our growth story



What is the Lipulekh dispute?

Lipulekh Pass is located in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district near the India-Nepal-China trijunction. The route is significant for both pilgrimage and border trade with China.

According to PTI, India has maintained that Lipulekh has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and that such territorial claims by Nepal are “untenable” and not supported by historical evidence.

Nepal, however, argues that the region falls within its territory under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty and formally renewed its claim in 2020 by issuing a revised political map that included Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

Why is Lipulekh strategically important?

Apart from its religious relevance, the region holds strategic value because of its proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. India had inaugurated an 80-km road to Lipulekh in 2020 to improve connectivity for pilgrims and strengthen border infrastructure.

The road, built by the Border Roads Organisation, also reduced dependence on the Nepal route for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. India has maintained a security presence in the nearby Kalapani region since the 1962 war with China due to the area’s strategic importance.

India has repeatedly stated that it is willing to resolve outstanding boundary issues with Nepal through dialogue and diplomacy while continuing broader bilateral engagement.