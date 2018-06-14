India rejects first-ever UN report on human rights in Kashmir, claims report fallacious, unverified

India has taken a tough stance on the United Nations in its report published today on the issue of human rights violation in Kashmir. UN said Indian security forces have used excessive force in Kashmir and killed and wounded numerous civilians since 2016.

India has taken strong objection to the United Nations report published today on the issue of human rights violation in Kashmir. In a report released earlier today, the United Nations said that Indian security forces have used excessive force in Kashmir and killed and wounded numerous civilians since 2016. UN has called for an international inquiry into alleged violations in the disputed territory. Just after the UN released its report, India left no stone unturned in rejecting the allegations. “India rejects report. It is fallacious, tendentious and motivated. We question intent in bringing out report. It is a selective compilation of largely unverified information,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on the report by Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the human rights situation in Kashmir.

This is the first time United Nations has come out with a report on human rights in both Indian-administered and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. It has urged Pakistan to end its “misuse” of anti-terror legislation to persecute peaceful activists and quash dissent. The U.N. report focuses mainly on serious violations committed in Jammu and Kashmir from July 2016 to April 2018. Activists estimate that up to 145 civilians were killed by security forces and up to 20 civilians killed by armed groups in the same period, the UN report said.

“In responding to demonstrations that started in 2016, Indian security forces used excessive force that led to unlawful killings and a very high number of injuries,” the UN report said. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein called for the Human Rights Council to launch a commission of inquiry into all violations. Alleged sites of mass graves in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region should be investigated, he said. Armed groups in Jammu and Kashmir have committed a range of crimes including kidnappings, killings of civilians and sexual violence, the U.N. report added.

Meanwhile, there has been no comment from Pakistan on the report issued by the U.N. human rights office in Geneva, which called for justice for victims on both sides of the so-called Line of Conflict.