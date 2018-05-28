India received Rs 14 lakh crore foreign funds in last 4 years

India received a whopping Rs 14 lakh crore foreign funds in the last four years, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today. (PTI)

India received a whopping Rs 14 lakh crore foreign funds in the last four years, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today. Listing the achievements of her ministry at a press conference, Swaraj said economic diplomacy has become a key component of its overall functioning in the last four years. “India has received Rs 14 lakh crore from abroad between May 2014 and February 2018,” she said.

Swaraj said the amount is 43 per cent higher than the funds received between 2010 and 2014. She said her ministry has been playing a key role in implementation of several key schemes of the government and that the overall approach of the foreign policy has witnessed a major change under Prime MInister Narendra Modi.

Swaraj said the government has saved many people from severe punishments in several countries besides rescuing thousands of people from troubled areas. The external affairs minister said her focus was to transform the ministry to a people-centric one.