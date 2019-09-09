India reached Moon, Pakistan still exporting donkeys: Giriraj Singh

Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry recently mocked India for its moon mission. (PTI)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh today sought to show Pakistan the mirror following reactions by some of its leaders to India’s ambitious Moon mission — Chandryaan2. India was to land its spacecraft on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday. However, ISRO lost connection with the lander just before its final touchdown. Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry mocked India, saying it should not have ventured into a job it “does not have expertise in”, forgetting that the mission was 90-95 per cent successful. Director-General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations Asif Ghafoor too commented on Chandrayaan-2 on similar lines.

Reacting to unbecoming comments from Pakistan, Giriraj Singh said that they should not worry about the success or failure of India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission. “We both got independence together and they separated after fighting with us. They should not worry about the success or failure of our Chandrayaan-2 mission. We have reached the Moon but they are still stuck with exporting donkeys,” ANI quoted him as saying.

This year in February, it was reported that Pakistan was planning to export donkeys to China to earn millions as its economy was in a mess. Pakistan-based Geo News citing a senior official at the livestock department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province reported that Chinese companies were interested in donkey farming in Pakistan which has the world’s third-largest population of the animal.

The minister said that if Pakistan wanted to compete with India, then it should compete in fields like technology and overall development. “If you want to compete with India, compete in the field of technological advancement. Fight to end poverty, hunger and other factors which will send a message that they are trying to improve their status. For them picking a fight with us would be like creating a Frankenstein monster situation,” Singh added.

The people of Pakistan too slammed Gafoor and Chaudhry for their negative comments on India’s Moon mission. “A moon mission should be something we aspire to, not ridicule. We pursue science not as citizens of a particular country, but as members of the human race. Commiserations @ISRO, better luck next time,” said another user Mighty.