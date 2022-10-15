India ranks 107 out of 121 countries on Global Hunger Index 2022

India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022 that was released on Friday. The level of hunger in India has been labelled “serious” with a score of 29.1. India’s child wasting rate, children with low weight for their height under five years of age, is the highest in the world at 19.3 per cent.

GHI is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger across nations. It is calculated on four indicators – undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting (children under age of five with low height for their age) and child mortality (the mortality rate of children under five years).

In 2021, India ranked 101 out of 116 countries, while in 2020, India stood at 94th position. In this year’s GHI, Afghanistan is the only country in Asia at 109 which is behind India. India’s neighbours have fared better with Pakistan at 99, Bangladesh at 84, Nepal at 81 and Sri Lanka at 64.

In India, undernourishment rose from 14.6 per cent in 2018-2020 to 16.3 per cent in 2019-2021, which means 224.3 million people in India are being undernourished.

The GHI said the nations are facing a serious setback in efforts to end hunger due to multiple factors such as conflict, climate crisis, economic consequences of the COVID-19, along with the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war – that are major drivers of hunger, further warning that situation is expected to deteriorate further as global crises overlap.

Meanwhile, activists and politicians have hit out at the Centre for the rankings. Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury said “enough of PR, spin and lies”.

“Dangerous, sharp slide of India on global hunger index since 2014. Modi govt is disastrous for India. Low food stocks barely over minimum buffer plus rising prices. Government must take responsibility for this era of darkness India has been brought to in 8.5 years. Enough of PR, spin & lies (sic),” he tweeted.

AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Prime Minister Narendra “can blame Mughals”, but the government has done nothing.

India ranks 107/121 in Global Hunger Index. In #SouthAsia, India is the second worst. @PMOIndia can blame Mughals, but under his rule 69% kids' deaths were due to malnutrition. Hungry Indians increased from 19cr to 35cr. Over 50% kids &women are anaemic. But govt has done zilch

Congress leader P Chidambaram said India’s score has worsened since 2014.

“19.3 per cent of children are wasted, 35.5 per cent of children are stunted Hindutva, imposing Hindi and spreading Hate are not the antidote to Hunger,” the former union minister tweeted.