India Post Payments Bank will bring unbanked people to banking mainstream: Amit Shah (File photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will bring the unbanked people in remote areas of the country to the banking mainstream and empower them economically.

He described the development as one of the most innovative financial inclusion initiative in independent India. “The postman, who we all have fond memories of, will now deliver last mile banking to the unbanked in far flung remote rural areas and bring them in the mainstream. Economic independence is the first step towards empowering people and Modi sarkar is leaving no stone unturned,” he tweeted.

Congratulating Modi for launching the payments bank of Indian postal department, he said it has revived and given a completely new dimension to the Indian Post, which has been serving India for a long time. The prime minister on Saturday launched the payments bank of the Department of Posts that will take banking to the doorstep of every citizen through an unmatched network of post offices and almost 3 lakh postmen and ‘Grameen Dak Sewaks’.