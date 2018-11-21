India pays homage to CV Raman on 48th death anniversary: 5 things you should know about the physics genius

After his post graduation, CV Raman worked as an accountant in the finance department of the then Indian government.

India is paying rich tributes to Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, who is fondly known as C.V. Raman, today on his 48th death anniversary. The physics genius has not only won accolades and awards but is also an influential figure behind the growth of science in India. Here are five things you should know about C.V. Raman.

1. Born in Trichinopoly on November 7, 1888, C.V. Raman gained entrance to the prestigious Presidency College, Madras, in 1902. In 1904, Raman passed his B.A. examination with distinction and got a gold medal in physics. Raman got his master’s degree in physics with the highest distinction at Presidency College.

2. After his post graduation, C.V. Raman worked as an accountant in the finance department of the then Indian government. He subsequently began teaching physics at the University of Calcutta in 1917. In 1933, Raman was appointed as the head of the department of physics at Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore. He became director of Raman Research Institute in 1947. Raman also became a member of the Pontifical Academy of Science in 1961.

3. In 1928, C.V Raman discovered the Raman scattering and the Raman effect. During a research, Raman found that after light passes through a transparent substance, some porton of light was of different frequencies Raman received the knighthood award in 1929. In 1930, C.V Raman the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics. Raman was the second Indian to get the award after Rabindranath Tagore received it in 1913. Raman was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1954. On February 28 every year, India celebrates National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman effect.

4. Raman authored illustrious works. His memoirs published as Bulletins of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science. Raman also contributed to the 8th Volume of the Handbuch der Physik, 1928. Raman’s work on “Molecular Diffraction of Light” was published in 1928.

5. Apart from these accolades, Raman made an immense contribution in setting up Indian research institutions during his time. He set up the Indian Journal of Physics and the Indian Academy of Sciences. Raman’s nephew Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar was also recipient of the Nobel Prize. He won it in 1983.