India, Pakistan discuss implementation of Indus Waters Treaty projects

India and Pakistan have discussed the implementation of various hydroelectric projects under the Indus Waters Treaty during the 115th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) in Lahore on August 29-30, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday. “As per the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960, technical discussions were held on the implementation of various hydroelectric projects, including Pakal Dul (1,000 MW) and Lower Kalnai(48 MW) in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“Both the countries agreed to undertake the Treaty-mandated tours of both the Indus Commissioners in the Indus basin on both sides,” it said. “Deliberations were also held on further strengthening the role of the Permanent Indus Commission on matters falling under the Treaty purview.”

The treaty was signed in 1960 and involves the Beas, Ravi, Sutlej, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum rivers. Brokered by the World Bank, the treaty gave the right to use waters of the first three rivers to India and of the other three to Pakistan. India has said it has the right under the treaty to set up hydroelectric plants on the tributaries of the rivers flowing through its territory. Pakistan fears this might reduce the water flow into its territory. During the Lahore talks, the Indian side was led by P.K. Saxena, the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters.