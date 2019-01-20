India on track to becoming one of the world’s largest economies, says USISPF chairman

Speaking at a seminar as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit-2019, Chambers went on to say that Gujarat especially is emerging as an economically and socially advanced state in India.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) chairman Johan Chambers on Saturday said that India is on the fast track to become one of the largest economies in the world.

Speaking at a seminar as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit-2019, Chambers went on to say that Gujarat especially is emerging as an economically and socially advanced state in India. USISPF led a high-level delegation to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. As a partner organisation for the summit, USISPF has encouraged investment in the state and will use the summit as a platform for its delegation to explore areas and sectors for collaboration with Gujarat. USISPF’s delegation included more than 100 corporate leaders representing sectors, including healthcare, energy, financial services, information technology, manufacturing and agriculture. High-profile companies, including Abbott, Amazon, Cisco, FMC, Mastercard, Vanguard, Amway, Koch Industries, Huntsman, General Electric, Google X, to name a few, are part of the delegation.

At the seminar, Air Products announced its 20-year anniversary of the Inox Air Products Joint Venture in India. The announcement also marked an on-stream of the first of six liquefiers that will serve the growing onsite and merchant liquid industrial gases market in India. The current project features six plants and a $100 million-plus combined investment, which will have a total production capacity of over 1,200 metric tonnes per day (TPD) of liquid product.

“Our participation in Vibrant Gujarat with USISPF presents opportunities to engage with the Indian leadership at the highest level at the right time for our continued investment and expansion in India as we celebrate our 20-year anniversary of our joint venture INOXAP,” said Richard Boocock, senior vice-president, Air Products.