G20 2023 Latest News Today: India is putting an all-out effort to keep the mega G20 summit secure – both offline on roads and online in cyberspace. Multiple media reports say that Indian agencies are on high alert ahead of the G20 summit to keep cyberspace secure.

Also Read Khalistan referendum event in Canada school cancelled amid concerns over gun posters

There are credible inputs that pro-Khalistani groups may target Indian sites with malicious hacking. In fact, a News18 report said that Sikhs for Justice, a known Khalistani group, has launched several websites with addresses similar to the official G20 site. However, these G20-like sites are reportedly carrying anti-India messages. The said sites have also used G20 logos and photos to mislead users. There are reports that the Modi government has banned several websites that are hosting ant-India content. The Centra has taken action under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000.

Officials of CERT-In, I4C (Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre), Delhi Police, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), R&AW, IB, CBI and NIA are analysing content on dark-web and other platforms to cross-check that security risks of G20’s official cyber presence. the agencies are looking at ways to plug in the loopholes to stall cyber attacks such as hacking, phishing among other threats.