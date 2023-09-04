scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

India on high alert against pro-Khalistani hackers’ cyber attacks during G20 summit

There are credible inputs that pro-Khalistani groups may target Indian sites with malicious hacking.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
G20, G20 news, G20 latest news, Khalistan, Khalistani groups, cyber attacks, G20 summit, Delhi, Delhi news, Khalistan news

G20 2023 Latest News Today: India is putting an all-out effort to keep the mega G20 summit secure – both offline on roads and online in cyberspace. Multiple media reports say that Indian agencies are on high alert ahead of the G20 summit to keep cyberspace secure.

Also Read

There are credible inputs that pro-Khalistani groups may target Indian sites with malicious hacking. In fact, a News18 report said that Sikhs for Justice, a known Khalistani group, has launched several websites with addresses similar to the official G20 site. However, these G20-like sites are reportedly carrying anti-India messages. The said sites have also used G20 logos and photos to mislead users. There are reports that the Modi government has banned several websites that are hosting ant-India content. The Centra has taken action under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000.

Also Read

Officials of CERT-In, I4C (Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre), Delhi Police, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), R&AW, IB, CBI and NIA are analysing content on dark-web and other platforms to cross-check that security risks of G20’s official cyber presence. the agencies are looking at ways to plug in the loopholes to stall cyber attacks such as hacking, phishing among other threats.

Also Read
More Stories on
G20 summit

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 15:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS